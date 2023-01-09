Witekio Launches "Kamea" IoT Platform Builder Worldwide
Kamea launched at CES after a successful three-month trial in France.
Seattle, WA, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Witekio, an embedded software expert and an Avnet company, has today announced the worldwide launch of its latest software accelerator at CES 2023.
The accelerator, which is an IoT management platform builder for equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will help accelerate connected product and service innovation. The platform was soft launched at Witekio’ s HQ (Lyon, France) three months ago and has already seen positive uptake and reviews from clients.
An IoT platform born from 20 years of experience in supporting OEMs.
Witekio’s embedded software engineers have been working with equipment manufacturers to help develop their most innovative products for over twenty years.
In this time, the industry ecosystem and trends have changed massively, and among the new challenges, OEMs are facing a need for ever more complex IoT software and hardware development, as well as tougher maintenance and cost expectations.
Based on the company’s vast experience with this IoT demand, Witekio set to work on a conclusive proof of concept and invested over 2 million euros in R&D for the Connected Service Platform Builder – Kamea.
Pierre Gal, Witekio Solutions Director, commented: "We developed the platform with the thought - what if an OEM could have the best of both worlds? Meaning full access and a ready to integrate IP that they can use inside their development, but no lock-ins. That’s the Kamea promise, ultimate flexibility, speed & ownership."
Witekio’s latest Software Accelerator also promises to enable users to accelerate time to market, maintain and adapt an IP themselves, and allow product and services development without the need for highly skilled developers.
