Kara Morales’s New Book, "Kaydee," is a Charming Children’s Story Filled with Love and Life Lessons About an Adorable Yorkie and the Teachings She Learns from Her Mom

Recent release “Kaydee,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kara Morales, is the story of the author’s beloved pet Yorkie, Kaydee. Through being brave and interacting with the big and scary environments around her, Kaydee learns to see the world with love and gains helpful insight from the teachings of her mom.