Kara Morales’s New Book, "Kaydee," is a Charming Children’s Story Filled with Love and Life Lessons About an Adorable Yorkie and the Teachings She Learns from Her Mom
Recent release “Kaydee,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kara Morales, is the story of the author’s beloved pet Yorkie, Kaydee. Through being brave and interacting with the big and scary environments around her, Kaydee learns to see the world with love and gains helpful insight from the teachings of her mom.
Bellevue, MI, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kara Morales, a lifelong animal lover with a passion for writing, has completed her new book, “Kaydee”: an engaging and emotional look at all the love a dog can bring.
“This is a children’s story out of the eyes of a little Yorkie puppy who thinks she is a kid,” says author Kara Morales. “It talks about how you shouldn’t judge someone by their looks or color or because they are different from you. It talks about minding your parents, how you don’t know if you can do it unless you try, jealousy, and how people (and dogs) are all different from one another. You will meet a bully but also a lot of friends. This is a book about love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kara Morales’s affectionate tale starts as Kaydee is moving to a new house. Her Mommy has married a man with a big scary dog, and tiny Kaydee is frightened. She soon learns not to judge based on appearances and that her new Daddy and brother are very sweet. She likes to explore her new backyard, but she gets lost amongst tall bean plants. She is so worried that her Mommy will be mad at her for roaming, but she is just happy to have Kaydee back. At doggy day care, Kaydee encounters a bully for the first time. This makes her very sad, but with support from her Mommy, she realizes that he bullies because there is something wrong in his life. She feels sympathy for him and strengthens the love in her heart.
“Kaydee” is filled with important life lessons for children. Therapeutically written after the passing of Kaydee, author Kara Morales hopes to uplift children with her newest book. “Every child is beautiful,” says Morales, “and they should love each other, but more importantly, they should love themselves.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Kaydee” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
