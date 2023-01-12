Author Susan Seiple’s New Book, "Brick-House Mouse," is a Sweet and Silly Story About a Little Mouse Who Decides to Pay a Visit to an Unsuspecting Family
Recent release “Brick-House Mouse,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Seiple, is the story of a little mouse who just wants to play but scares everyone away. The story was illustrated by Seiple’s mother, M. Phyllis Rhodomoyer, when she was 94 years old and is sure to be a new family story time favorite.
Bloomsburg, PA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Seiple has completed her new book, “Brick-House Mouse”: a cute story about a mouse who finds his way inside a big brick house, only to shock and scare everyone he encounters, causing quite a ruckus.
This publication is in honor of the creative spirit. M. Phyllis Rhodomoyer, the illustrator and author’s mother, kept her desire to create her entire lifetime.
“A fire always burned in her soul to reach the blank canvas,” Seiple said, “At the age of ninety-four, she was thrilled to illustrate this, the author’s first book in 2013. The family regards ‘Brick-House Mouse’ as a family treasure. Praise to all who have been blessed with this gift and the drive to always move forward.”
The story of “Brick-House Mouse” follows a sweet little mouse who just wants to play, but gets only shrieks, shock, and yikes from the people he meets. Everyone is in a creative tizzy trying to figure out how to get rid of their furry little visitor.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Seiple’s silly tale makes great entertainment out of its characters’ reactions to seeing a mouse in their house, putting everybody in a creative spin.
Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase “Brick-House Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
