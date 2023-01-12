Author Susan Seiple’s New Book, "Brick-House Mouse," is a Sweet and Silly Story About a Little Mouse Who Decides to Pay a Visit to an Unsuspecting Family

Recent release “Brick-House Mouse,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Seiple, is the story of a little mouse who just wants to play but scares everyone away. The story was illustrated by Seiple’s mother, M. Phyllis Rhodomoyer, when she was 94 years old and is sure to be a new family story time favorite.