Judith Kay Shroyer Dimmick’s New Book, "Dare to Discover…: Who, What, Where, When, and Why," is a Fascinating and Informative Guide on How to Unlock One’s Ancestry
Recent release “Dare to Discover…: Who, What, Where, When, and Why,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Judith Kay Shroyer Dimmick, is a helpful starter kit for amateur genealogy. After having great success revealing her own family history, Dimmick shares her top tips on piecing together an extended family tree.
El Reno, OK, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Judith Kay Shroyer Dimmick, a WikiTree trusted genealogist, has completed her new book, “Dare to Discover…: Who, What, Where, When, and Why”: an enlightening and educational directory on how to successfully study ancestry.
On why she became a genealogist, Dimmick says, “The most common answer to ‘why?’ is probably so you can pass family history on to your children or other family members. Since I’ve accumulated more than I ever thought possible, a thought came to me just this week. I’ll share it with you, hoping if you are blessed with a great deal to share, you’ll remember this advice: write what it would take too long to tell! However, many more answers are equally important. One I wouldn’t have expected to be so important to me is how much I’m learning about history!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Judith Kay Shroyer Dimmick’s instructive tale came to be after researching family members following the passing of her grandmother Alda. Alda had collected obituaries of her ancestors, along with the obituaries of her husband’s family as well. This opened up a world of curiosity for Dimmick, and she began to investigate her lineage.
While diving deep into her ancestry, Dimmick gained meaningful knowledge of fascinating historical figures in her family tree. Her life enriched by genealogy, she threw herself into the work and became a WikiTree trusted genealogist. She now uses her wealth of knowledge to provide useful resources and tips for readers who wish to discover their fascinating family history.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Dare to Discover…: Who, What, Where, When, and Why" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
