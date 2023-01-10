Daniel T. Albaugh’s New Book, "Scary Mary: The History of the Typhoid Epidemic," is an Overview of One of the Most Infamous Women in Infectious Disease History
State College, PA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Daniel T. Albaugh, a prison educator, freelance writer, and musician, has completed his most recent book, “Scary Mary: The History of the Typhoid Epidemic”: an overview of the infamous Typhoid Mary, how she spread typhoid to multiple people through poor hygiene and how the typhoid epidemic was eventually stopped.
“Long before hand sanitizers, Clorox® wipes, and Charmin® disappeared from our grocery store shelves; long before our nation’s churches, schools, theaters, sports arenas, beaches, gyms, and restaurants locked their doors and turned out their marquee lights; long before CDC travel restrictions grounded entire fleets of jets and crippled international airports while stranding thousands; and long before Americans were commanded to wear masks everywhere they went—110 years before COVID-19 was ever declared a worldwide pandemic—a simple, unassuming red-haired domestic named Mary Mallon freely roamed the sidewalks of New York,” writes Albaugh. “And wherever she went, people died.
“To this very day, her name remains synonymous with hygiene, infection, disease... and death.
“The only thing that will give you more chills is her ice cream!”
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel T. Albaugh’s book explores the importance of doing one’s part to prevent the spread of deadly infectious diseases and helps to educate young readers on an important moment in American history that is being repeated today through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Scary Mary: The History of the Typhoid Epidemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
