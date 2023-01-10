Donald L. Schilling’s Book, "The Enterprise," Explores a Fictional History in Which Brilliant Minds Formed Their Own Country Post Wwii for the Advancement of the World
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books’ author Donald L. Schilling, who holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering with a specialization in wireless communication systems, has completed his most recent book, “The Enterprise: Book 1”: a fascinating historical fiction that centers around the development of a new country, formed by top scientists from the Allied countries following the Second World War.
“The Enterprise is a fictional City-State formed by a few of the many members of the US Military, Engineers, and Scientists who participated in World War II (WWII), as well as the wars and ‘Police Actions’ that followed,” writes Schilling. “At first, the Enterprise was merely a privately held company that designed electronic equipment, robot-warriors, and weapons which they sold to the US Armed Services. In order to help pay the bills, one of the Founders of the Company, who was extremely well versed in buying and selling securities, used his talent for the Company's benefit. After a short time, the Enterprise bought an Island near the Bahamas, in the Atlantic Ocean, and declared itself a Country, the Enterprise Isle.”
Schilling continues, “By 2020, the Enterprise was one of the 5 wealthiest countries in the world. Its GDP was $10T, and its philosophy was to trade with any country that would trade fairly with them. Any company, or country, that dealt unfairly suffered severe consequences. Indeed, it had already become known that the Enterprise had weapons that could destroy any country in the world with little damage to itself.
“The Enterprise's primary objectives were to provide for its 4 million citizens, and to try not to interfere in other countries' business. This second item was not always easy to accomplish. After all, we all have friends!”
Published by Fulton Books, Donald L. Schilling’s book explores the limitless possibilities of the newly formed advanced society that quickly grows from its humble beginnings. Full of incredible world building and intriguing questions of what could be, Schilling weaves an intricate narrative that will leave readers spellbound and hungry for more.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Enterprise: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
