Charles Buday’s First Book, "Stone Angel," is an Enthralling Tale That Follows a Celebrity Who Receives a Startling Threat While Promoting Her Latest Controversial Film
Fishkill, NY, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charles Buday, a native of Long Island who now resides with his wife Janie in a small town in the Hudson River Valley, has completed and published his first book, “Stone Angel”: a gripping tale that follows a famous actress whose life is thrown into chaos after receiving an email containing a death threat.
“Paige Stevens, an A-list actress, was on a publicity tour promoting her most recent movie,” writes Buday. “Although hailed by critics, the controversial story raised the ire of many who held a deep hatred of the movie’s content. The morning after a contentious debate with a late-night television host, she received an email that changed her life forever.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Buday’s book is inspired by the author’s observations of celebrities being stalked and hounded by out-of-control paparazzi and fans, sometimes leading to devastating consequences. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Stone Angel” will captivate readers and leave them on the edge of their seats as they follow along on the quest to discover the true identity of who threatened Paige.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Stone Angel” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
