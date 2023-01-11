Patricia Mason’s New Book, "Thicker Than Water," Follows a Young Woman Who, After Being Abandoned at Birth, Learns Who She is and Finds Her Family Through DNA Testing
Bemidji, MN, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patricia Mason, a semi-retired music educator and choral director who resides in Northern Minnesota in a thriving arts community, has completed her most recent book, “Thicker Than Water”: a stirring tale of one woman’s search via DNA testing for her birth family and her identity.
“Found in a cardboard box, merely hours old, she was one of the lucky ones,” writes Mason. “She was rescued, she survived, and she was cherished.
“Amara’s adopted mom and dad said she was the best of all cultures, a melting pot of humanity in one human being. Indeed, her life was a tapestry of threads woven from the individuals who had come before, those who had created her.
“One simple DNA test was all it took to unravel the mystery of Amara.
“This is the story of her journey, the tale itself weaving into and out of the lives of the people she meets, her family by blood.
“She learns who she is and how she herself is woven into the fabric of time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patricia Mason’s book will take readers on an incredible journey as Amara navigates meeting her birth family, armed with the knowledge of who she is and her background. Expertly paced and beautifully written, Mason’s character-driven novel is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Thicker Than Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
