Chad Hollamon’s New Book, "Cries for Carteret," is a Gripping Personal Account of the Author's Life in Prison and His Eventual Turn Towards the Path of Redemption
Newport, CT, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chad Hollamon, who founded Cape Fear Federal Prison Coaching, a nonprofit that assists newly incarcerated inmates adjust to life in prison, has completed his most recent book, “Cries for Carteret: My Shot at Redemption”: an eye-opening memoir that details the author’s life while incarcerated in prison, and his pursuit to repair his life and help the lives of others.
Being investigated by the federal government for drug and money crimes didn’t deter Chad from continuing his criminal enterprise. In fact, it emboldened him as he dared the DEA and FBI to catch him. Being arrested by those same federal agents didn’t force Chad to slow his life down. And being sentenced to forty years in prison didn’t humble him. Not one bit. From a jail cell, he continued selling narcotics and even smuggling drugs into one of the most secure federal penitentiaries.
For years, Chad’s life spiraled out of control as he witnessed drug overdoses, nonsensical violence, suicides, and murders. His life seemed destined for a negative outcome, until one conversation with a mass murderer completely changed his outlook on life. That singular conversation set off a chain of events that would ultimately lead Chad to a lifetime of atonement and redemption.
Published by Fulton Books, Chad Hollamon’s book takes readers on an incredible journey through the author’s mind as he details his life and events leading up to his arrest, and all that he witnessed while imprisoned. As readers embark on Hollamon’s tale, they’ll witness the incredible moment that changed his life forever and set him on a path to change his ways and makeup for his past transgressions.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cries for Carteret: My Shot at Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
