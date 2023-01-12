Cecil Thomas’s New Book, "The Dola Project: An Offbeat and Creative Approach to Environmental Challenges," is a Fun Read About an Unconventional Group Changing the World
Ashburn, VA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cecil Thomas, a retired university professor and lifelong volunteer, has completed his most recent book, “The Dola Project: An Offbeat and Creative Approach to Environmental Challenges”: a captivating and potent story about a group of young people searching for solutions and building strong relationships.
“A wealthy woman named Dola decided to address some larger problems faced by the US,” says author Cecil Thomas. “She knew she could not work alone on such big issues, so she recruited a group of seven young people in their late twenties. The group became known as Team Dola.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cecil Thomas’s book follows Dola’s team as they initiate four projects that will provide major relief to the United States. The first involves desalinating Pacific Ocean water and pumping fresh water into rivers to aid in irrigation. Next, Team Dola addresses the problem of wildfires. A third project arises from the team’s concern of missing persons. Finally, the fourth project confronts the increasing problem of sinking cities, specifically New Orleans.
But perhaps even more interesting than these solutions are the offbeat ways in which Team Dola comes to them, and the relationships they form with each other along the way. They make unlikely allies, such as multiple government agencies, members of the Navajo Nation, California farmers, and Louisiana politicians. They work hard and play hard as well, and romance begins to blossom. Follow along as this close-knit group tackles some of the country’s most hard-hitting issues.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Dola Project: An Offbeat and Creative Approach to Environmental Challenges” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A wealthy woman named Dola decided to address some larger problems faced by the US,” says author Cecil Thomas. “She knew she could not work alone on such big issues, so she recruited a group of seven young people in their late twenties. The group became known as Team Dola.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cecil Thomas’s book follows Dola’s team as they initiate four projects that will provide major relief to the United States. The first involves desalinating Pacific Ocean water and pumping fresh water into rivers to aid in irrigation. Next, Team Dola addresses the problem of wildfires. A third project arises from the team’s concern of missing persons. Finally, the fourth project confronts the increasing problem of sinking cities, specifically New Orleans.
But perhaps even more interesting than these solutions are the offbeat ways in which Team Dola comes to them, and the relationships they form with each other along the way. They make unlikely allies, such as multiple government agencies, members of the Navajo Nation, California farmers, and Louisiana politicians. They work hard and play hard as well, and romance begins to blossom. Follow along as this close-knit group tackles some of the country’s most hard-hitting issues.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Dola Project: An Offbeat and Creative Approach to Environmental Challenges” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories