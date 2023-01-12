JGB’s New Book, "Innocent Criminal," is a Gripping and Emotional Tale About the Author’s Life, Overcoming the Troubled Upbringing and Becoming a Hero
New York, NY, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author JGB, a writer who found solace in books growing up, has completed a most recent book, “Innocent Criminal”: a captivating and potent biography to motivate readers.
“We wait, thinking our hero will walk through and save us from those feelings, but that’s not so,” says author JGB. “You are your own hero. You have to stand up and say no more—no more will you be feeling this pain or hurt. You have been strong for holding on, but now you must be brave and stand up to let go. Only you can make a change in your life—no hero is better than yourself.”
Published by Fulton Books, JGB’s book gives a haunting retelling of a child in a toxic household. JGB had to grow up quickly. Written partly as a therapeutic letter, “Innocent Criminal” provides a fascinating perspective of someone who keeps persevering.
JGB refuses to be the victim in the story. Using the anger as motivation, becoming the hero, one that wasn’t there growing up. JGB hopes by sharing this story, the readers can find that strength within themselves as well.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Innocent Criminal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“We wait, thinking our hero will walk through and save us from those feelings, but that’s not so,” says author JGB. “You are your own hero. You have to stand up and say no more—no more will you be feeling this pain or hurt. You have been strong for holding on, but now you must be brave and stand up to let go. Only you can make a change in your life—no hero is better than yourself.”
Published by Fulton Books, JGB’s book gives a haunting retelling of a child in a toxic household. JGB had to grow up quickly. Written partly as a therapeutic letter, “Innocent Criminal” provides a fascinating perspective of someone who keeps persevering.
JGB refuses to be the victim in the story. Using the anger as motivation, becoming the hero, one that wasn’t there growing up. JGB hopes by sharing this story, the readers can find that strength within themselves as well.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Innocent Criminal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories