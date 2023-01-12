Nate M. III’s New Book, "An Open Letter to My Sons, and the Power of Prayer," is an Emotional and Heartfelt Look at the Author’s Legacy Through the Eyes of His Children
New York, NY, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nate M. III, a former convict and addict who was called “a true success story” by the judge who granted him full custody of his children, has completed his most recent book, “An Open Letter to My Sons, and the Power of Prayer: The Life and Love of a 60-Year-Old Single Father Raising Two Toddlers”: a gripping and potent testimony of God’s love.
“Someone asked me why I write,” says author Nate M. III. “Well, I write first and foremost for my kids. Secondly, I write because I have a true story to tell. Some call it a testimony about God’s grace and mercy, a story of redemption. From the past to the present, my life remains an open book for all to witness. From tears of pain to tears of joy. I write for my sons. However, if my words and/or experiences inspire any others, then so be it. We are all products of our own individual experiences, no matter how unfortunate they may or may not be. However, in my particular case, it’s imperative that I keep the story of my past front and center. And if I don’t, history may very well repeat itself.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nate M. III’s book is part autobiography and part letter to his loved ones. The author thinks deeply about his legacy, and what he wants those around him to know when he’s gone, specifically his two young sons. Nate M. III gives background on his life and how the lessons he has learned have shaped him into the father that he is today.
Nate M. III life’s story is one of success. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the 80's, he turned to drugs to self-medicate. He spent 21 years in prisons and institutions before an overdose changed his life and priorities. God showed him that there was another way, and he obtained help for himself through medication and the incredible power of prayer. Now at 60 years old, he is the very proud father of two toddlers and was granted sole custody of them. His moving story is sure to tug on the heartstrings of readers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “An Open Letter to My Sons, and the Power of Prayer: The Life and Love of a 60-Year-Old Single Father Raising Two Toddlers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Someone asked me why I write,” says author Nate M. III. “Well, I write first and foremost for my kids. Secondly, I write because I have a true story to tell. Some call it a testimony about God’s grace and mercy, a story of redemption. From the past to the present, my life remains an open book for all to witness. From tears of pain to tears of joy. I write for my sons. However, if my words and/or experiences inspire any others, then so be it. We are all products of our own individual experiences, no matter how unfortunate they may or may not be. However, in my particular case, it’s imperative that I keep the story of my past front and center. And if I don’t, history may very well repeat itself.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nate M. III’s book is part autobiography and part letter to his loved ones. The author thinks deeply about his legacy, and what he wants those around him to know when he’s gone, specifically his two young sons. Nate M. III gives background on his life and how the lessons he has learned have shaped him into the father that he is today.
Nate M. III life’s story is one of success. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the 80's, he turned to drugs to self-medicate. He spent 21 years in prisons and institutions before an overdose changed his life and priorities. God showed him that there was another way, and he obtained help for himself through medication and the incredible power of prayer. Now at 60 years old, he is the very proud father of two toddlers and was granted sole custody of them. His moving story is sure to tug on the heartstrings of readers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “An Open Letter to My Sons, and the Power of Prayer: The Life and Love of a 60-Year-Old Single Father Raising Two Toddlers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories