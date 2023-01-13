Esther L. Timko’s New Book, "Essie's Poetry," is a Compelling and Meaningful Collection of Beautiful Poetry, as Compiled and Edited by the Author’s Daughter
Lockport, IL, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Esther L. Timko, who was born on a farm on November 19, 1913, in Fargo, North Dakota, has completed her most recent book, “Essie's Poetry”: a gripping and potent collection of poetry that offers hope and comfort to readers. The poems were compiled and edited by her daughter, Elaine L. Mroczka, in her loving memory.
Author Esther L. Timko was the fifth child in a family of eight children. When she was a girl, her family moved to a city in central Illinois. Just weeks before her sixteenth birthday in 1929, the stock market crash happened. Thus began the many difficult years known as the Great Depression. Esther had to quit school and join her older siblings in finding any job they could to help their family survive.
Art and writing were her sources of joy during those years of struggle. But going through tough times also builds character, strength, faith, courage, and resilience—all of which she possessed.
Elaine writes, “Esther was singing in her church choir when my dad heard her sing and saw her for the first time. His sisters knew my mom, and they invited her over for dinner. Thus, the rest is history. My parents fell in love, married on March 2, 1935, and shared over sixty-two years of wedded bliss together before my father died. Esther was a devoted wife to my dad, a loving mom to her seven children, a kind grandmother to nine grandchildren, and a doting great-grandmother (GiGi) to twenty-two great-grandchildren. She was a loyal friend, a thoughtful neighbor, and was very active in her community and her church. She organized many church groups, helped others in need, and sent prayer cards all over the world to inspire kindness in others.”
She continues, “She continued her painting, writing, cooking, canning, baking, sewing, and many kinds of craftwork all through her life, teaching many of those skills to her children. Despite all of her many serious illnesses and the horrific deaths she had to endure throughout her life, she inspired all who knew and loved her to be better human beings, faithful to God and each other. She peacefully passed away just two days shy of her ninety-fifth birthday, and I miss her every day. But I was truly blessed to be her daughter and to call her my mom!”
Published by Fulton Books, Esther L. Timko’s poems inspire readers, reminding them that they can survive difficult times, too.
