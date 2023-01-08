New TRU-Vu Outdoor 32” Display: High Brightness & Water Resistant
Arlington Heights, IL, January 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TRU-Vu Monitors is a leading provider of industrial-grade monitors and touch screens. They recently introduced a rugged outdoor 32” display ideal for use for inspection, marine, oil & gas sectors. Industrial and transportation industries.
This 32” weather resistant monitor features a rugged water resistant stainless steel enclosure. It is rated NEMA 4X on top and sides. This weather proof monitor will easily withstand the elements outdoors. For this reason, it is widely used in sports arenas, and nearly any industrial or food / beverage processing plant. The SRMHW-32R is a rugged, industrial-grade 32” Sunlight Readable Outdoor Display.
• Super-high visibility. With 1,500 nits brightness, this model is 5X brighter than standard screens. It is designed for use in direct sunlight. Full HD resolution and Anti- Reflective Glass ensures crystal clear images.
• Suitable for any environment. The corrosion-resistant, waterproof stainless steel enclosure withstands rain sleet and snow. It will operate in temperatures from 32° to +140°F.
• Rugged and reliable. Industrial-grade design, 24/7/365 operation, exclusive TRU-TUFF treatment for shock and vibration, and our full 3-year warranty ensure long-term reliable performance. Video Inputs: VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort.
For More Information, please contact:
Cindy Garland
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.
925 E. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004 USA
phone: 847-259-2344
email: info@tru-vumonitors.com
About the Company:
TRU-Vu Monitors offers over 200 models of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens. This includes Sunlight Readable, Medical-Grade, Zero-Bezel, Panel-mount and more. All monitors can also be modified or customized to meet your exact requirements. They are backed by a full 3-year warranty.
Contact
Cindy Garland
847-259-2344
