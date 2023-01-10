The CBD Online Store Signs with Elyxr
Laguna Hills, CA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The CBD Online Store signs with Elyxr, a major national player in the legal hemp space. Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, the hemp industry has evolved from a purely a CBD play, into an industry that utilizes many different cannabinoids, such as CBG and CBN.
“We’ve learned a lot over the years about what cannabinoids to use for specific purposes,” says Adam Zeibak, COO of the CBD Online Store. “Elyxr is an amazingly innovative company providing products designed for certain purposes, such as sleeplessness, pain, and focus. We are proud to have their products in the store.”
The CBD Online Store recently launched its “Our Hemp Future” initiative, which seeks to fund research and development into products that replace traditional sources of plastics, textiles, paper, and fuel with products derived from hemp. The company is giving 5% off all orders to incentivize buyers with the goal of funding a more sustainable future fueled by industrial hemp.
2023 is projected to be a significant year for the legal hemp industry, especially after the FDA announced that it would be issuing guidelines and a regulatory framework for hemp – essentially giving comfort to potential investors and customers.
Founded and launched in 2018, the CBD Online Store strives to be the largest and best online CBD store, providing products that have proven to be customer-oriented and delivering products that are tested for purity and potency.
