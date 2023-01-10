Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Announces Major Leadership Changes
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS) announces the promotion of President Taylor Norris to a Group President position with parent company AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. (ACS) and the promotion of General Manager Reagan Norris to the position of CAPS President.
Houston, TX, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS) is pleased to announce some major leadership changes in their organization.
Taylor Norris is being promoted to the role of Group President and becoming part of the AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. (ACS) leadership team providing oversight for the newly established operating segment of Heavy Industrial Group (HIG). The HIG includes full custom industrial and explosion proof products for industrial applications and products for the rental industry.
In his new role, Taylor will continue to provide oversight for CAPS, but also administer oversight and leadership for Specific Systems, LLC as well as for future acquisitions in the HIG markets. Taylor will focus on continuing to develop and lead the strategic direction of these businesses with products that fall into his scope of responsibility.
Taylor brings to this new assignment over 36 years of experience in the HVAC industry. He received his B.A. in Marketing from Southwest Texas State University and held positions at two HVAC organizations before joining CAPS in 2003. Working together with President John Boger, Taylor was able to lead CAPS into a period of extraordinary growth seeing increases over the time of his tenure at CAPS as high as 60% over a single year.
Reagan Norris
In his new role, Reagan takes the helm of the CAPS leadership team providing oversight for CAPS and leading the organization as it continues to focus on CAPS overall strategic goals—organizational, internal, customer-focus, and financial. This promotion places Reagan in a position to provide leadership and guidance over the four diverse but integrated business divisions at CAPS—manufacturing, installation, HVAC services, and parts. Reagan has the experience, knowledge, and skills required to succeed in this new role, as well as the support of a strong and successful organization.
Reagan brings to this new assignment 15 years of experience in the HVAC industry. He received his degree in Agribusiness from Texas A&M University and began working for CAPS when he was still in his teens. Starting in a field position, he worked his way through the ranks becoming a Project Manager and most recently served as the General Manager over the FAB division.
CAPS is excited to welcome Taylor and Reagan to their new roles and the ACS leadership team has indicated they are looking forward to working closely with them as we continue to build a strong and thriving organization together.
