Lost Jazz Shrines Series Returns to Tribeca PAC with The Helen Sung Quartet
The Lost Jazz Shrines series is dedicated to bringing legendary NYC jazz clubs back into the consciousness of the world with a thorough remembrance and celebration.
New York, NY, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents Lost Jazz Shrines: Celebrating Boomers / Remembering Cedar Walton – Featuring The Helen Sung Quartet on February 18 at 8:30PM. This special event will also include a free panel discussion at 7PM. Artistic Director of Jazz Programming, Willard Jenkins, to interview Helen Sung.
The Lost Jazz Shrines series is dedicated to bringing legendary NYC jazz clubs back into the consciousness of the world with a thorough remembrance and celebration. Boomer’s was a jazz club in Greenwich Village, New York City, during the 1970s. The club was a venue for bebop musicians, and artists Barry Harris and Kenny Barron played there. At the club, Cedar Walton recorded the albums, A Night at Boomers, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Cedar Walton was an American hard bop jazz pianist. He came to prominence as a member of drummer Art Blakey’s band before establishing a long career as a bandleader and composer. Several of his compositions have become jazz standards, including “Mosaic,” “Bolivia,” “Holy Land,” “Mode for Joe” and “Fantasy in D.”
Their Musical Director is the award-winning pianist-composer Helen Sung. Helen Sung is a graduate of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance and won the Kennedy Center’s Mary Lou Williams Jazz Piano Competition. Her newest album Quartet+ garnered a 4.5 star DownBeat review and inclusion in its “Best of 2021 Albums'' list, and a JazzTimes cover story (January 2022 issue). Previous releases Sung With Words (2018) and Anthem For A New Day (2014) topped the jazz charts. In addition to her own band, Helen has performed with such luminaries as the late Clark Terry, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Wynton Marsalis, Regina Carter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Cecile McLorin Salvant, and more. Helen’s 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship is being applied toward a multi-movement composition for big band; one of the movements, “Wayne’s World,” won the 2022 BMI Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize. Tickets for Lost Jazz Shrines are $30 general admission and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theater, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
The Lost Jazz Shrines series is dedicated to bringing legendary NYC jazz clubs back into the consciousness of the world with a thorough remembrance and celebration. Boomer’s was a jazz club in Greenwich Village, New York City, during the 1970s. The club was a venue for bebop musicians, and artists Barry Harris and Kenny Barron played there. At the club, Cedar Walton recorded the albums, A Night at Boomers, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Cedar Walton was an American hard bop jazz pianist. He came to prominence as a member of drummer Art Blakey’s band before establishing a long career as a bandleader and composer. Several of his compositions have become jazz standards, including “Mosaic,” “Bolivia,” “Holy Land,” “Mode for Joe” and “Fantasy in D.”
Their Musical Director is the award-winning pianist-composer Helen Sung. Helen Sung is a graduate of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance and won the Kennedy Center’s Mary Lou Williams Jazz Piano Competition. Her newest album Quartet+ garnered a 4.5 star DownBeat review and inclusion in its “Best of 2021 Albums'' list, and a JazzTimes cover story (January 2022 issue). Previous releases Sung With Words (2018) and Anthem For A New Day (2014) topped the jazz charts. In addition to her own band, Helen has performed with such luminaries as the late Clark Terry, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Wynton Marsalis, Regina Carter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Cecile McLorin Salvant, and more. Helen’s 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship is being applied toward a multi-movement composition for big band; one of the movements, “Wayne’s World,” won the 2022 BMI Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize. Tickets for Lost Jazz Shrines are $30 general admission and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theater, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Categories