Introducing Hutano, a New Health-Tech Platform That Streamlines and Simplifies the Process of Engaging with Primary Care Healthcare Providers
Based in Las Vegas, Hutano aims to eliminate common bottlenecks in the healthcare system that frustrate patients seeking care. With Hutano, patients can find the right doctor, book appointments, and manage their medical data in one portable record that travels with them from appointment to appointment, saving time and reducing frustration.
Las Vegas, NV, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Unfortunately, most U.S. healthcare consumers understand this drill all too well: they find a doctor only to wait a few weeks for an appointment. They then encounter waiting room and office delays while filling out redundant paperwork, only to receive five minutes of face-time with a hurried practitioner. Then, the process repeats again with the next visit.
Hutano, a new health-tech platform launched in the Las Vegas Valley, aims to re-imagine these experiences and do away with the system bottlenecks frustrating patients seeking care. Hutano makes it easy for patients to find the right doctor, book an appointment, and manage their data for their entire healthcare journey, not just a single appointment.
“We are the first company to look at the patient and physician side of the relationship to integrate tools so that patients have a good experience, and so providers are not spending most of their time documenting and doing administrative work,” said Ephraim Makuve, CEO and Founder of Hutano Technologies Inc.
When a user logs into the Hutano website or app, he or she can quickly find a doctor and book an appointment. At the same time, Hutano makes life easier for office managers, who now don’t have to handle booking appointments, sending reminders, and collecting personal health information. Hutano does it all for them. Patients input their personal health history once in a portable medical record that travels with them from provider to provider, appointment to appointment. This eliminates the frustration of filling out multiple redundant medical forms at every office visit.
“All information transfers into the provider’s notes and cuts down on your overall time spent in the doctor’s office while increasing the actual time you spend with your doctor. They have all of your information and aren’t asking questions you’ve already answered,” Makuve emphasized.
Pricing transparency is another key feature. Providers must display the insurance they accept as well as cash pricing for those who do not use insurance. Patients can also choose whether they want an in-office, telemedicine, or on-site visit.
“We see Hutano as a foundation for better care,” Makuve added. “Hutano empowers patients and healthcare providers with tools, resources, and information to organize care better.”
The Hutano app is available at the Google Play and Apple App stores. To learn more, visit Hutano.com.
Hutano, a new health-tech platform launched in the Las Vegas Valley, aims to re-imagine these experiences and do away with the system bottlenecks frustrating patients seeking care. Hutano makes it easy for patients to find the right doctor, book an appointment, and manage their data for their entire healthcare journey, not just a single appointment.
“We are the first company to look at the patient and physician side of the relationship to integrate tools so that patients have a good experience, and so providers are not spending most of their time documenting and doing administrative work,” said Ephraim Makuve, CEO and Founder of Hutano Technologies Inc.
When a user logs into the Hutano website or app, he or she can quickly find a doctor and book an appointment. At the same time, Hutano makes life easier for office managers, who now don’t have to handle booking appointments, sending reminders, and collecting personal health information. Hutano does it all for them. Patients input their personal health history once in a portable medical record that travels with them from provider to provider, appointment to appointment. This eliminates the frustration of filling out multiple redundant medical forms at every office visit.
“All information transfers into the provider’s notes and cuts down on your overall time spent in the doctor’s office while increasing the actual time you spend with your doctor. They have all of your information and aren’t asking questions you’ve already answered,” Makuve emphasized.
Pricing transparency is another key feature. Providers must display the insurance they accept as well as cash pricing for those who do not use insurance. Patients can also choose whether they want an in-office, telemedicine, or on-site visit.
“We see Hutano as a foundation for better care,” Makuve added. “Hutano empowers patients and healthcare providers with tools, resources, and information to organize care better.”
The Hutano app is available at the Google Play and Apple App stores. To learn more, visit Hutano.com.
Contact
HutanoContact
Ephraim Makuve
702-707-3464
www.hutano.com
Ephraim Makuve
702-707-3464
www.hutano.com
Categories