New Memoir, "It’s Time To Turn Up! No More Trauma," Released by Flyte Time Publications
"It’s Time to Turn Up! No More Trauma" celebrates the power of owning our stories and making peace with the past. Buried beneath the story of every trauma survivor lies an indestructible life force and inner strength capable of changing the trajectory of their lives.
Inglewood, CA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Life Change Series consists of a trilogy of books aimed at demystifying the process for experiencing positive life change. Volume 1 offers lessons learned, positive affirmations, and self-care routines to help women and girls experience better outcomes.
The Author is a trauma survivor, foster care system alumni, and woman of faith who leads by example as an advocate of transformational life change. Her writings extend the reach of an African Proverb, “Each One, Teach One,” by empowering trauma survivors to embrace themselves as a gift to the world and masterpiece in the making.
The transition to serving others as an Author fulfills a life mission and purpose. The companion blog, Lifelines for Fearless Living, creates a safe space for trauma survivors and kindred spirits to dialogue about real life issues.
The inaugural book, It's Time To Turn Up! No More Trauma is available for purchase as a paperback and eBook at Amazon.com. Additional eBook sellers include Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Smashwords, Indigo, and SCRIBD.
