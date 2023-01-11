QCT Delivers New Innovative 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Servers
Updated technologies fuel large variety of customer applications and usages from data center to edge.
San Jose, CA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced its next-generation of QuantaEdge, QuantaGrid, and QuantaPlex server systems leveraging 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. With these new servers, QCT is delivering innovative data infrastructures and designs that encompass 5G, AI, and Cloud use cases. With 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, QCT also enables large improvements to the wide array of workloads that customers require in their data center architecture to run compute models for 5G-ready networks, cloud services or artificial intelligence at the edge.
QCT servers that support the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors:
● QuantaEdge EGX74I-1U - a short-depth, low power consumption, highly expandable Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) server featuring the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and up to 512GB memory for centralized and distributed Radio Access Networks (RAN) that are ORAN/TIP and NEBS GR63 Level 3 / GR3108 Class 2 compliant for 5G services.
● QuantaGrid D54X-1U - a general-purpose, rackmount, dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor server designed with a balanced architecture, built-in acceleration, and power efficiency. The D54X-1U offers twelve 2.5" NVMe flash or sixteen E1.S NVMe flash drives, targeting HPC, AI, and enterprise workloads.
● QuantaGrid D54Q-2U - powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the D54Q-2U is QCT’s leading PCIe Gen 5 platform that is NEBS compliant for Telco/5G data center deployment. It supports up to 400GbE of networking bandwidth, up to two dual-width accelerators for AI inference workloads, and is offered in air-cooled and liquid-cooled variants.
● QuantaGrid D54S-1U - an ultra-dense 1U storage server with a pull-out tray design optimized for tiered hot and cold data with flexible I/O expansion slots. The D54T-1U supports a single 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, up to twelve high capacity large form factor hard drives and four SSDs for caching, targeting software-defined storage such as VMware vSAN, Hadoop, and Ceph.
● QuantaGrid D54U-3U - an acceleration server designed for parallel computing. Supporting two 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with up to 350W and 32x DIMM slots, this 3U system features support for four dual width accelerator cards or up to eight single width accelerator cards to provide a comprehensive and flexible architecture that can be optimized for various AI/HPC/DL applications.
● QuantaPlex S24P-5U - a 5U storage server optimized for warm and cold data demands, this server is available with either 1 or 2 server nodes, 84 large form factor hard drives, 2 hot-swappable NVMe drives for caching, and SAS 4 bandwidth to eliminate bottlenecks between the storage card and expander to dominate software-defined storage needs.
● QuantaGrid D74H-7U - an acceleration server purpose built to tackle the most complex HPC and AI workloads. Powered by the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor family, it supports 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and is optimized to accelerate massive data sets, huge AI models, and supercomputing applications.
Intel drives critical innovation with its 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The newly released processors feature a higher core count and better performance per core, PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 support with a significant increase in memory bandwidth over the previous generation, Compute Express Link (CXL) 1.1 for connecting CPUs and accelerators to heterogeneous environments, as well as AI and integrated purpose-built accelerators Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX), Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT), Intel Data Streaming Accelerators (Intel DSA), and Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (Intel IAA) to make these servers an excellent choice for those looking for flexibility for future demands, scalability, better throughput, and revolutionary data center improvements at the rack level with better TCO and ROI.
“The fundamentals of any innovative application and tech adoption starts at the compute,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Utilizing the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in our latest server offerings, QCT is enabling everything from AI, 5G, and Cloud applications with our ecosystem of partners to discovering new use cases and solutions for the most demanding workloads from data center to edge.”
QCT has optimized its expanding and evolving portfolio of storage and server systems to fully take advantage of the unique capabilities that Intel pioneers with its latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. In this data-centric era, QCT is offering 5G systems that scale and adapt with ease to handle the demands of emerging smart applications, HPC and AI-optimized platforms at 3U and 7U that can also accommodate various numbers of GPUs for demanding workloads (i.e., simulation, data analytics, inference, and deep learning), and QCT storage and cloud computing platforms from 1U to 5U that provide a variety of tiered storage options for data centers and enterprises. QCT’s thermal management and liquid cooling designs for this release also allow these new 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable servers to achieve boosted performance and sustainability goals that can lead to better power saving for further business success.
Intel, the Intel logo, and Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
