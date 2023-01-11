Loveforce International Issues a Message to the World, "We Can do It"
Loveforce International will issue the new Digital Music Single, "We Can Do It," by the Loveforce Collective to set a positive tone for the new year and combat negative connotations with Friday the 13th.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 13, Loveforce International will issue a message to the world. The message will be issued via the new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective. The single is entitled, “We Can Do It.” It is being released at this time for two reasons.
The first reason “We Can Do It” is being released is to release something positive into the world at the beginning of a new year. The new year, especially the first few weeks, is a time when the tone of the year is set by the new products being released. Loveforce International's company philosophy is that it is important to set a tone during the early part of the new year by issuing products that are either positive in nature or are thought provoking.
The second reason Loveforce International is issuing “We Can Do It” this Friday, is to combat negativity in the world associated with Friday the 13th. Most of the folklore and traditions associated with the date are negative. The date is almost exclusively associated with bad luck, superstition and even a movie franchise about a demonic serial killer. Loveforce International is releasing the song to counteract the negativity of the date with something positive.
The Digital Music Single itself, which is by The Loveforce Collective, is highly unusual. The sound recording has no musical instrumentation. It has only a chorus of voices singing a positive, uplifting, melody that is a combination of genres. “We can Do it” is a New Age, Spiritual and R&B genre song. It includes lyrics like “Positive motivation is the life force of an enlightened generation.”
“We are proud to release this Digital Music Single,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is positive and thought provoking with lyrics that are far beyond those of a typical song produced nowadays. It provides a plan for success in any endeavor,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single “We Can Do It” by The Loveforce Collective, will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
