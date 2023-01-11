Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Flance Early Learning Center, Help Ensure Students Are Ready for School
St. Louis, MO, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, January 24, in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Flance Early Learning Center, a community based, nonprofit organization that ensures young students have the physical, intellectual, and social-emotional tools needed to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $344,444.58 to local nonprofit organizations.
Flance Early Learning Center will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to support families served who live at or below federal poverty guidelines. Each year, Flance relies on donations to provide children from extremely low-income households with:
· infant childcare,
· toddler and preschool education,
· two nutritious meals each day,
· art, music, and play therapy,
· medical and dental screenings and treatment,
· vision screenings and glasses,
· and outdoor events that promote community and family togetherness.
Founded in 2014, this nonprofit organization served 156 children, along with an additional 250 people through events, in the 2021 - 2022 school year. To learn more about Flance Early Learning Center, please visit https://www.flancecenter.org/.
About Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
