Retail Synergy Group Expands Its Operations Into Central and South Florida
Orlando, FL, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Retail Synergy Group (DBA Retail Synergy or R/S) is opening up dozens of pet supply stores in Central and South Florida in early 2023. These pet supply stores will offer various unique products and services to pets and their parents.
Retail Synergy is proud to announce that R/S has secured strategic partnerships with over 80 consumer pet product brands. These partnerships will allow Retail Synergy and its pet supply stores to bring a better experience to their customers. Retail Synergy is looking to hire Groomers, Pet Health Support Staff, Marketing Managers, Sales Associates, and Vet Techs. The initial areas Retail Synergy will be serving will be: Downtown Orlando, FL, The Dr. Phillips Community, Kissimmee, Waterford Lakes, Lake Mary, Lake Nona, South Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and various other cities in South Florida.
These unique pet supply and service centers will offer the following services: pet health consultations, a pet clinic, quality brand name pet supplies, and even a small pet park. R/S is also proud to announce that these pet stores will operate under the name: Pet Health Store.
Please refer to RetailSynergy.com for more information.
Contact
Kevin St. John
800-875-1935
RetailSynergy.com
