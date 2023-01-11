Testrite Visual Announces New Catalog
Hackensack, NJ, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, a leading US manufacturer of Visual Merchandising, Visual Communication, and Visual Presentation solutions, is pleased to celebrate its 104th anniversary with the release of the 2023 product catalog.
CEO Larry Rubin, who has guided the company for 49 years, designed the new catalog with his talented in-house teams. Featuring dozens of new products that continue Testrite’s tradition of clean design, functionality, service, and value.
As a U.S.-based, vertically integrated in-house manufacturer, Testrite Visual’s supply chain is shorter and “greener” with a catalog that showcases over 2000 standard SKUs. In addition, the catalog also highlights the ongoing commitment to customer-driven product innovation. Customers routinely leverage Testrite’s wide array of existing tooling, material, and know-how, to create solutions best suited to their specific opportunities. Testrite is able to provide customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently.
“This is the largest and most comprehensive product catalog in our 104-year history,” says Larry. “It showcases over 50 new products and highlights the unique standard and custom capabilities we offer to brands, retailers, digital printers, marketing companies, and other partners nationwide.”
Testrite Visual keeps its finger on the market’s pulse. During the pandemic, when many companies cut back, Testrite Visual continued to invest in processes and products that can bring value to its customer base.
To be the supplier of choice for visual merchandising, communication, and presentation solutions, Testrite routinely acts with urgency and timeliness to do the job “rite.”
To request a copy of the new catalog visit the website. The catalog is also available for immediate download.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite manufacturer of visual display solutions for local and national retail store brands. Their team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers strive daily to look for new ways to make their retail visual display solutions even better. As a fourth-generation, 104-year-old family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer, we focus on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment. To learn more about Testrite contact us today at www.testrite.com.
About
