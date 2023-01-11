The UpTeam Receives Verification as a Veteran-Owned Business in the State of Texas
Jaque Hopson, Co-Founder of The UpTeam Co. LLC (dba The UpTeam Consultants) recently received verification through the Texas Veterans Commission as a Veteran-Owned Business in the State of Texas.
Austin, TX, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Veterans Commission awards the Veteran-Owned Business verification based on a veteran’s service to the country and continuing service to the community by providing goods and services to support Texas’ growing economy.
Through TVC’s Veteran Entrepreneur Program (VEP), veteran entrepreneurs and veteran small businesses are provided the tools they need to start or grow their businesses.
Jaque Hopson served as a Healthcare Officer in the US Army Medical Service Command, leaving active duty in April of 2017. He experienced a broader understanding of the global community after serving for 4 years in Seoul, South Korea. His leadership skills have continued to develop over the years through his diverse experiences and exposure to coaches, leaders, peers, subordinates, mentors, family, friends, strangers, pastors and, most importantly, his parents.
“When I was medically discharged, I found it very difficult to find sustainable employment that matched my skill set and provided me the opportunity to be the passionate leader that I am,” shared Jaque. “Though we only started our staffing and recruiting business in 2022, all of my entrepreneurial pursuits have been geared around helping people find work, giving back to the community, and providing a good life that families deserve. The UpTeam has provided an opportunity to do all of that, and I’m so humbled to realize that there are more people like me than I could ever imagine. Help yourself by helping others!”
Jaque and Shay Hopson, Co-Founders of The UpTeam, have proven to be motivators that have turned the idea of The UpTeam Consultants into a Central Texas recruiting and staffing business with strong ideals and proven success. Combining Shay’s years of experience in staffing and recruiting with Jaque’s entrepreneurial spirit and passion for service, they have assembled a team of top notch professionals who are motivated to do their best work for clients and candidates alike. Jaque and Shay are proud to have developed a Veteran-owned, Minority-owned business that supports communities across the United States.
About The UpTeam Consultants:
The UpTeam Consultants is formed by a group of consultants bringing a combined 50 years of direct hire staffing experience in a wide variety of industries. The company is on a mission to provide an efficient, effective, and enjoyable staffing experience, striving to understand the needs of employers and job seekers and to facilitate the perfect match of experience, skill, and cultural fit. To learn more about The UpTeam Consultants, visit www.theupteamco.com or call (512) 922-4112.
Through TVC’s Veteran Entrepreneur Program (VEP), veteran entrepreneurs and veteran small businesses are provided the tools they need to start or grow their businesses.
Jaque Hopson served as a Healthcare Officer in the US Army Medical Service Command, leaving active duty in April of 2017. He experienced a broader understanding of the global community after serving for 4 years in Seoul, South Korea. His leadership skills have continued to develop over the years through his diverse experiences and exposure to coaches, leaders, peers, subordinates, mentors, family, friends, strangers, pastors and, most importantly, his parents.
“When I was medically discharged, I found it very difficult to find sustainable employment that matched my skill set and provided me the opportunity to be the passionate leader that I am,” shared Jaque. “Though we only started our staffing and recruiting business in 2022, all of my entrepreneurial pursuits have been geared around helping people find work, giving back to the community, and providing a good life that families deserve. The UpTeam has provided an opportunity to do all of that, and I’m so humbled to realize that there are more people like me than I could ever imagine. Help yourself by helping others!”
Jaque and Shay Hopson, Co-Founders of The UpTeam, have proven to be motivators that have turned the idea of The UpTeam Consultants into a Central Texas recruiting and staffing business with strong ideals and proven success. Combining Shay’s years of experience in staffing and recruiting with Jaque’s entrepreneurial spirit and passion for service, they have assembled a team of top notch professionals who are motivated to do their best work for clients and candidates alike. Jaque and Shay are proud to have developed a Veteran-owned, Minority-owned business that supports communities across the United States.
About The UpTeam Consultants:
The UpTeam Consultants is formed by a group of consultants bringing a combined 50 years of direct hire staffing experience in a wide variety of industries. The company is on a mission to provide an efficient, effective, and enjoyable staffing experience, striving to understand the needs of employers and job seekers and to facilitate the perfect match of experience, skill, and cultural fit. To learn more about The UpTeam Consultants, visit www.theupteamco.com or call (512) 922-4112.
Contact
The UpTeam ConsultantsContact
Jaque Hopson
512-922-4112
www.theupteamco.com
Jaque Hopson
512-922-4112
www.theupteamco.com
Categories