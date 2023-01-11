My Private Shares (www.myprivateshares.com) Announces the Launch of Its Online Investor Relations Platform for Issuers of Privately Held Securities
Saint Louis, MO, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- My Private Shares is designed as a secure, one-stop communication and transaction platform that any issuer of a non-registered security can utilize, including financial institutions, limited partnerships, private issuers, and investors holding such securities.
According to John Antolik, Managing Director and CEO of My Private Shares, "I have been on both sides as a director and issuer of private securities, as well as an investor. It can be frustrating when no formal mechanism is in place, and it can create unwanted risks for the parties involved. I saw this need firsthand from my experience participating in hundreds of transactions with financial institutions and private businesses. That's why I decided to build My Private Shares with my partners - to address the critical need for a practical and affordable solution that alleviates such risks. It all starts with shareholder communication."
The My Private Shares platform allows issuers to control the flow of communications to investors as it provides a transaction platform to create Buy and Sell posts. An optional transfer feature will handle all transfers and recordkeeping.
The platform is secured by multi-factor authentication and allows issuers complete control over site access. Additionally, issuers can identify all user access and track posting history.
"My Private Shares can provide an issuer of non-registered securities a service that lets them focus on their business while improving their investor relations. It’s the only platform of this type to make communication a win/win for all involved.”
For more information or to schedule a demo, please go to www.myprivateshares.com.
