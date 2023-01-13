Author Dr. Craig W. Fisher’s New Book, "By the Scruff of My Neck," is the Story of the Adventures and Hardships He Experienced While Being Raised in a Children’s Home

Recent release “By the Scruff of My Neck,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Craig W. Fisher, is a stirring tale that explores the author's childhood and what it was like for him and his siblings to grow up in a children's home. Detailing the ways in which they managed to survive.