Perry Diaz’s New Book, "Turmoil in Paradise," is a Captivating Thriller About the CIA’s Involvement in Geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific Region and the Hunt for Terrorists

Recent release “Turmoil in Paradise,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Perry Diaz, is a riveting novel about the CIA’s top operatives preventing terrorist attacks in the United States and beyond, cultivating in a potential nuclear scare that would change the world and a planned assassination to wipe out its most powerful leaders.