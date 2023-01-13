Kevin W. Lynn’s New Book, "Milky Way's Dream," Centers Around a Young Farm Boy as He Sets Off to Become an Astronaut and Galactic Explorer After a Life Changing Event
New York, NY, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin W. Lynn, who enjoys sports, swimming, traveling, and studying outer space, has completed his most recent book, “Milky Way's Dream”: a stunning interstellar tale that follows a small-town farmer as he embarks on an unforgettable journey to becoming an astronaut and galactic hero.
“Due to accidental reasons, a farm boy, Billy, rescued a computer scientist and beautiful girl Susan, so he started his adventure and changed his life path, and with the help from the loyal friends Jason and George, Billy gradually learned a lot of knowledge and skills and eventually became a successful astronaut,” writes Lynn. “This story takes place in Paliland, one hundred light-years away from the Earth. This is a very advanced planet that surrounds Billy, from an ordinary farm boy to a professional astronaut.
“A series of vivid and touching stories created a true hero. He finally joined the team of Mike and Sam, the representative of the supercivilization, and began to create a peaceful galaxy. Mike and Sam’s team conducted and organized a series of operations to help these advanced planets stop wars and provide opportunities to restore peace and establish cooperative organizations. The romantic story between John and Mia has greatly deepened people’s imagination. Human happiness is not limited to the Earth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin W. Lynn’s book is inspired by the author’s hobby of studying paths to other planets and dreams of Earthlings visiting other planets in the future. Full of imaginative worlds and unforgettable characters, readers will discover an incredible story of adventure and exploration that will stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Milky Way's Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
