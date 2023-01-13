Three Best Friends Are Trapped as Their World Collides with the Supernatural in "Dream Lover," the Electrifying New Novel by Louise Glass
Demarest, NJ, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books is proud to present “Dream Lover” by Louise Glass. The first in a series, “Dream Lover,” is garnering rave reviews. Best-selling author Bob Tarte’s “Enslaved by Ducks,” called “Dream Lover” “a fun, fanciful read filled with humor, charm, and a spoiled cockatoo, and the epilogue is so brilliant it deserves five stars on its own!”
Louise Glass, the author of “Dream Lover” and the subsequent books in the series, promises that “Dream Lover” is nothing like the generic supernatural romances that saturate the literary world. “Fifty Shades of Grey” gave the readers sex and money. “Dream Lover” goes further, delivering sex, money, humor, zany pets, and ghosts to haunt your dreams and keep you turning the pages.
Debut author Louise Glass is empathic and clairvoyant, and her interest in life on the other side prompted her to write the “Dream Lover” series. She is hard at work on the next novel and promises it will involve past lives and time travel so buckle up for an exciting ride into the past!
Readers can purchase “Dream Lover” at bookstores everywhere or online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple iTunes Store, and Google Play.
Please direct media inquiries to Fulton Books at 977-210-0816 and author support at support@fultonbooks.com.
The author, Louise Glass, can be contacted at 347-330-8455 and preciouspinkrose@yahoo.com. Louise's website is www.louiseglassauthor.com, and visit Louise Glass' Author Page via Facebook.
