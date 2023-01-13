Lily Ann Howard’s New Book, "Our First Siamese," is a Lovely Anthology on the Amusing Behaviors of Fur Babies
New York, NY, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author, Lily Ann Howard, a warmhearted individual, has completed her most recent book, “Our First Siamese”: an adorable poetry collection that depicts the silliness of the author’s pets. Living with dogs and cats since childhood, Lily Ann Howard noticed the playful and funny acts of her fur friends. She decided to put those observations into poems.
Howard shares, “This collection of writings I did while observing the antics of our pets.
“They have provided a lot of entertainment, companionship, and love over the years.
“I hope others can see some of their own pets’ antics in these writings and enjoy sharing the moment.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lily Ann Howard’s book is a delightful read that portrays the joy a pet brings to its owner.
This is a volume that pet lovers can connect with.
Readers who wish to experience this light-hearted work can purchase “Our First Siamese” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Howard shares, “This collection of writings I did while observing the antics of our pets.
“They have provided a lot of entertainment, companionship, and love over the years.
“I hope others can see some of their own pets’ antics in these writings and enjoy sharing the moment.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lily Ann Howard’s book is a delightful read that portrays the joy a pet brings to its owner.
This is a volume that pet lovers can connect with.
Readers who wish to experience this light-hearted work can purchase “Our First Siamese” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories