Expanded ADA & Wayfinding Signage Declare Label
Exciting new, broadly expanded, certified sustainable signage options for healthy people, the environment, and communities.
Saint Paul, MN, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A vastly wider range of Declare Red List Approved signage featuring renewable, authentic, materials is now available for your next building project. Green Dot Sign® Wood Base ADA, Code and Wayfinding Signs can range from all wood to full color options. Features include:
- Five FSC 100% Wood Species
- Patented 3D Printed ADA Raised Characters Simultaneously Reduce Plastic Demand & Bond to Wood Better.
- Dimensional Letters
- Directories and Maps
- ADA and Code Signage
- Informational Signs
-Wayfinding and Directional signs
- Laser Etching and CNC Routing
- Full Color Printing
Declared products can contribute to ILFI Living Building Challenge, USGBC LEED, and WELL projects. They offer a superior experience for brands, designers, owners and clients who value sustainable solutions.
Declare is a rigorous "nutrition label" for building products reporting down to 100 parts per million. It helps you find healthier products by making information transparent and tracking Red List chemicals that have been identified by the U.S. EPA, European REACH legislation, and the State of California as worst in class toxins, carcinogens, and endocrine disruptors. The Declare database is maintained by the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). This product's Declare ID is GDS-0001.
Use Declare to select the building products that are best for you and your clients. Know the following product aspects:
Where does it come from?
What’s it made of?
What’s the embodied carbon?
Are there any toxic chemicals in it?
Each Green Dot Sign® is made in the USA and the only signage solution to have earned a Declare label. We spend 90% of our time indoors. Let’s spend it in healthy spaces. For samples or a consultation, please visit greendotsign.com.
Simon Nussbaum
651-447-3046
www.greendotsign.com
