Nicole Sawyers’s New Book, "Rat City," Follows a Rat Named Mali and His Group of Friends as They Find Themselves in Danger After a Fun Celebration Turns Into a Nightmare
Queens, NY, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nicole Sawyers, who grew up in Jamaica and holds a lifelong love of classic fairy tales and storytelling, has completed her most recent book, “Rat City”: a captivating tale that follows a group of rats who must rally together to save themselves after a large celebration goes horribly wrong.
“Mali and his friends constantly found themselves in adventures,” writes Sawyers. “One day after going to the annual West Indian Day Parade, the rats all continued on with the annual competitions that took place. This year, the competition was spectacular. The day should have ended well, but unfortunately, that was not to be. Mali and his friends were fighting to save their own lives. The rats will need to survive this together. Will they figure out who the real enemy is? Will they ever be able recover from this trauma? How will the rats move on from this adventure to the next challenge? This is only the beginning for Mali and his friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicole Sawyers’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they find themselves following along on Mali’s epic adventure. Full of vibrant artwork and unforgettable characters, “Rat City” is a thrill ride that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Rat City” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
