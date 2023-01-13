Joyce’s New Book, "Good Morning, Maple!" is an Adorable Story That Centers Around a Brave Cat Who Meets His Match as He Does His Best to Protect His Home from Invaders
New York, NY, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joyce, who has authored multiple children’s books, has completed her most recent book, “Good Morning, Maple!”: a charming tale that follows a cat named Maple as he surveys and protects the garden that he calls home.
As Maple starts off his day, a group of deer begin to cause trouble and he must chase them away before they can destroy the beautiful garden. But when a fast chipmunk rears his head, Maple is in for the chase of his life to ensure this intruder stays away from his home as well.
Published by Fulton Books, Joyce’s book is a delightful read full of vivid artwork that brings Maple’s tale to life and will capture the imaginations of young readers everywhere. Despite his speed and courage, will Maple manage to catch the mischievous chipmunk, or fail in his efforts to protect his kingdom?
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Good Morning, Maple!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
