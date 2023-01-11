Disrupt Minds Celebrates Successful Year of Growth and Expansion
Pasadena, CA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Disrupt Minds, a leading provider of software solutions, is proud to announce a successful year of growth and expansion. With the acquisition of 62 new clients, the company's total client base has now reached 150. In addition, Disrupt Minds has seen a 20% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, thanks to the successful delivery of its software solutions to clients on time and within budget.
Looking ahead to 2023, Disrupt Minds has ambitious goals to continue its upward trajectory. The company plans to innovate and introduce new software solutions that address emerging industry trends, acquire 100 new clients (including a larger number of enterprise-level businesses), and increase the conversion ratio of its B2C clients to B2B clients by 20%.
"We are grateful for the support of our clients and followers and are excited to see what the future holds," said Syed Owais, CEO of Disrupt Minds. He further stated, "We are confident that with hard work and determination, we will continue to thrive and make a positive impact in the industry."
Disrupt Minds is dedicated to providing top-quality software solutions to its clients and looks forward to another successful year in 2023.
Muhammad Bin Habib
+1-424-432-5871
https://disruptminds.com
