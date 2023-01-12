Complimentary Webinar: Laboratory Diagnosis of Monkeypox Virus; Current and Upcoming Tests
CloudLIMS is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar titled, “Laboratory Diagnosis of Monkeypox Virus: Current and Upcoming Tests,” on January 25, 2023 at 9 AM PST (5 P.M. BST).
Wilmington, CA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading SaaS company offering secure, configurable, high-quality lab informatics solutions, is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar titled, “Laboratory Diagnosis of Monkeypox Virus: Current and Upcoming Tests,” on January 25, 2023 at 9 AM PST (5 P.M. BST). The webinar will be presented by Martha Hernández, Scientist, CloudLIMS.com.
Webinar Overview
Monkeypox virus is an orthopox virus and causes a disease with symptoms similar to smallpox but less severe. Transmission between humans is possible. Monkeypox virus infection can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, internal mucosal surfaces, skin lesions in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects. It is difficult for physicians unfamiliar with monkeypox-like illnesses to differentiate it from other viral, bacterial, or other conditions.
Nonspecific clinical presentations, lesions, and inflammation of the pharyngeal mucosa have been reported; these symptoms can be seen in other viral and non-viral infections. Therefore, accurate laboratory diagnosis of the disease while following all biosafety measures is of paramount importance to arrest the spread of infection. A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) helps streamline and automate the complete sample lifecycle in a clinical diagnostic laboratory. Furthermore, a diagnostics LIMS helps overcome all testing, reporting, regulatory, and data management challenges of laboratories while enhancing their efficiency and reducing the turnaround time.
Key Takeaways
- An overview of the monkeypox virus and its characteristics from the current outbreak.
- The latest guidelines and recommendations for testing.
- How a LIMS helps automate and streamline operations in clinical diagnostic laboratories.
Register
Sign up for this free webinar to learn all about the Monkeypox virus, its testing, and the guidelines, recommendations, and measures laboratories must follow. You can get your questions answered in the live Q&A session. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please visit:
https://cloudlims.com/support/complimentary-webinar-laboratory-diagnosis-of-monkeypox-virus-current-and-upcoming-tests/
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research and diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic product upgrades, hosting, & data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, EU GDPR. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
Webinar Overview
Monkeypox virus is an orthopox virus and causes a disease with symptoms similar to smallpox but less severe. Transmission between humans is possible. Monkeypox virus infection can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, internal mucosal surfaces, skin lesions in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects. It is difficult for physicians unfamiliar with monkeypox-like illnesses to differentiate it from other viral, bacterial, or other conditions.
Nonspecific clinical presentations, lesions, and inflammation of the pharyngeal mucosa have been reported; these symptoms can be seen in other viral and non-viral infections. Therefore, accurate laboratory diagnosis of the disease while following all biosafety measures is of paramount importance to arrest the spread of infection. A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) helps streamline and automate the complete sample lifecycle in a clinical diagnostic laboratory. Furthermore, a diagnostics LIMS helps overcome all testing, reporting, regulatory, and data management challenges of laboratories while enhancing their efficiency and reducing the turnaround time.
Key Takeaways
- An overview of the monkeypox virus and its characteristics from the current outbreak.
- The latest guidelines and recommendations for testing.
- How a LIMS helps automate and streamline operations in clinical diagnostic laboratories.
Register
Sign up for this free webinar to learn all about the Monkeypox virus, its testing, and the guidelines, recommendations, and measures laboratories must follow. You can get your questions answered in the live Q&A session. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please visit:
https://cloudlims.com/support/complimentary-webinar-laboratory-diagnosis-of-monkeypox-virus-current-and-upcoming-tests/
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research and diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic product upgrades, hosting, & data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, EU GDPR. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
Contact
CloudLIMSContact
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Categories