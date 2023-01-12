Japan Build Tokyo Leads the Future of Global Building and Home Sector
RX Japan's Japan Build Tokyo 2022 concluded with a remarkable success.
Tokyo, Japan, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Japan Build Tokyo 2022, an event that highlighted technological advances and innovations, and gathered exhibitors and experts in the building and housing industries held last December 5-7 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, was concluded with a remarkable success.
To bring all the right customers in Japan Build, seven concurrent shows were held together at the event – Building Material & Housing Equipment Expo, Smart Home Expo, Real Estate Tech Expo, Retail Digital Transformation Expo, Smart Building Expo, Building Renovation Expo, and Digital Construction Expo Japan. Visitors were able to experience first-hand the smart building technologies, high-quality equipment for buildings and residences, carefully designed building materials and AI, IoT for smart homes, and others.
True to its goal, Japan Build Tokyo successfully puts itself at the center of new technology and solutions for the Global Building and Home Sector by successfully attracting 466 exhibitors – a 1.5 increase compared to the previous edition – and almost 31,000 visitors from 15 countries. Thanks to its media partners, Japan Build was able to reach its target visitors and exhibitors, promote the latest show news, and provide valuable product and technology information about the show.
It is the leading business-to-business trade event in Japan. Not only did it highlight the recent technological advances and innovations in the industry, but it also emphasized the cutting-edge technologies that will improve the overall performance of the two industries.
Pioneering the Future of International Building and Housing Industries
The three-day event was an incredible success with an overwhelming number of exhibitors and visitors. It offered insights on the latest trends and future of the industries with seminars on the digitization of innovative construction lifecycle Digital Transformation by cloud platform, disaster risk response and prevention, creating a better workplace, Digital Transformation challenges in Japan high-rise sites, and many more.
Since the first edition of the event, Japan Build has continued to hold its exhibitions without a single cancellation or postponement – a testament to the team’s efforts and effective planning. It has continued to be a one-stop-shop for exhibitors to promote and sell their products and technologies on a large scale and a rich context.
Even with the COVID-19 situation, visitors and exhibitors were enthusiastic about the face-to-face business meetings available at the event. The Digital Construction Expo and Retail Digital Transformation Expo brought together the latest technologies and trends in the digitalization of industries.
Further, exhibitors’ pavilions showcased housing and construction equipment, storage batteries, solar energy on the theme of decarbonization, and more. Other hot commodities at the event were building materials with antibacterial properties and housing facilities that can help prevent infectious diseases.
Japan Build Tokyo 2023
The planning for Japan Build Tokyo 2023 is already in the works. For the upcoming shows in Osaka on August 30-September 1, 2023 and in Tokyo on December 13-15, 2023, Japan Build will gather more building materials and equipment. What’s more, the much-appreciated country pavilions will be back!
Japan Build Tokyo 2023 will continue the events legacy of highlighting the best and latest technologies in the building industry.
Contact
RX JapanContact
Bernice Ravina
+81-3-3349-0596
https://www.japan-build.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
Categories