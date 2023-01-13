Charlotte Geringer’s New Book, "In the Scattering of Light," is a Riveting Debut Novel About Finding Peace Within Grief and Healing from Deep Family Trauma
Recent release “In the Scattering of Light,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charlotte Geringer, is a journey like no other, navigating generational trauma in a unique and intriguing way. Danni longs to rectify the past for the sake of her heavily emotionally scarred family, but the road to healing is more difficult than she could have ever imagined.
Pittsburgh, PA, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Geringer, a first-time novelist who took a chance and traded in her healthcare career to follow her dream of being an author, has completed her new book, “In the Scattering of Light”: a gripping and potent exploration of the way tragedy engulfs an entire family and the lengths one girl will go to swim instead of sink.
“Just as expected,” writes Charlotte Geringer, “she received the dreaded phone call from her mother, calling her to the house. She performed this ritual every year, without fail. Her apartment was within walking distance, which was by design. She could never pry herself away from the immuring history of her family. Her mind swirled through the sad memories of the past as she approached the front door of the home where she grew up. Its paint had slowly been chipping away for years. She hesitated there, trying to catch her shallow breath. The houses on that street stood crammed together. Their solemn windows stared hopelessly at her, harboring their mournful secrets. It was a tormented street in Devil’s Pocket, where the people endured life under its spell.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charlotte Geringer’s enthralling tale follows a girl named Danni who has spent most of her life in the aftermath of a devastating family tragedy. Her parents are mere shadows of their former selves, and Danni is left hopelessly trying to put the pieces back together. She longs for a way to rectify the past and provide her family with healing.
Through an almost miraculous series of revelations, Danni is sent down a road of discovery and self-love. But the right way is not always the easiest, and she finds that her path is filled with treacherous twists and turns. She soon realizes that it’s always darkest before the dawn, though, and in her lowest point, a bright spark appears that could change Danni’s life forever. Will she take an easy, more permissible route, or will Danni brave the difficult and dangerous road to healing?
