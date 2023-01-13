Charlotte Geringer’s New Book, "In the Scattering of Light," is a Riveting Debut Novel About Finding Peace Within Grief and Healing from Deep Family Trauma

Recent release “In the Scattering of Light,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charlotte Geringer, is a journey like no other, navigating generational trauma in a unique and intriguing way. Danni longs to rectify the past for the sake of her heavily emotionally scarred family, but the road to healing is more difficult than she could have ever imagined.