Shawn Epperson’s New Book, "Life's Knowledge for Rookies," is a Collection of Stories from the Author's Life That Explores the Life Lessons Acquired Through Past Mistakes
Jackson, TN, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shawn Epperson has completed his most recent book, “Life's Knowledge for Rookies”: an autobiographical reflection of the author’s life told through a series of short stories that hold vital lessons learned from previous mistakes.
“Jackson, Tennessee, was just like any other small city. Over the years, we began to grow, and that meant we were getting noticed. In one direction, there was Memphis, Tennessee, and in the other was Nashville, Tennessee. And we were right there in the middle. We had certain spots we would go to and kick it. Then we had certain spots that we knew were not so safe to go to. We had our Crips. We had our Bloods. We even had gangs I had never heard of. We all have our own stories to tell, and this is mine. Most of the time, everyone got along. Now this book is going to be full of short stories. Everything you read in this book is going to be something that actually happened. I hope to write stories about other people also rather than just myself. Some of the people’s names have been changed to respect their identity. I hope you enjoy it!” writes author Shawn Epperson.
Published by Fulton Books, Shawn Epperson’s book is a riveting tale that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s journey through life. Epperson shares his adventures and mishaps with readers in order to provide the same life lessons and insight he had to learn the hard way, providing a guide for his readers to avoid the same mistakes.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Life's Knowledge for Rookies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Jackson, Tennessee, was just like any other small city. Over the years, we began to grow, and that meant we were getting noticed. In one direction, there was Memphis, Tennessee, and in the other was Nashville, Tennessee. And we were right there in the middle. We had certain spots we would go to and kick it. Then we had certain spots that we knew were not so safe to go to. We had our Crips. We had our Bloods. We even had gangs I had never heard of. We all have our own stories to tell, and this is mine. Most of the time, everyone got along. Now this book is going to be full of short stories. Everything you read in this book is going to be something that actually happened. I hope to write stories about other people also rather than just myself. Some of the people’s names have been changed to respect their identity. I hope you enjoy it!” writes author Shawn Epperson.
Published by Fulton Books, Shawn Epperson’s book is a riveting tale that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s journey through life. Epperson shares his adventures and mishaps with readers in order to provide the same life lessons and insight he had to learn the hard way, providing a guide for his readers to avoid the same mistakes.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Life's Knowledge for Rookies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories