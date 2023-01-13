Jeff Smith’s New Book, "A Plausible Reason for Your Lousy Behavior," is a Gripping Story That Centers Around Three Men Who Take It Upon Themselves to Seek Revenge
Bend, OR, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeff Smith has completed his most recent book, “A Plausible Reason for Your Lousy Behavior”: a captivating tale that follows a group of three men who band together and even the score against their enemies during a tumultuous time in their lives.
“1962. Spring, summer, and fall. The bay area and the Sacramento Valley beyond,” writes Smith. “The Giants and the Dodgers go to the wire for the National League pennant and a chance to play the New York Yankees. Five years previous, their hated American League next-door neighbor.
“Salvage work and farming are dirty and ‘get poor quick’ occupations. Jim, John, and Frenchy weather accidents, prop up their aspirations, and wreak revenge, heading into an uncertain winter.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeff Smith’s book is a riveting and unforgettable experience that will remain with readers long after its conclusion. As Smith weaves an intricate narrative full of suspense and shocking revelations, readers will find themselves spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Plausible Reason for Your Lousy Behavior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“1962. Spring, summer, and fall. The bay area and the Sacramento Valley beyond,” writes Smith. “The Giants and the Dodgers go to the wire for the National League pennant and a chance to play the New York Yankees. Five years previous, their hated American League next-door neighbor.
“Salvage work and farming are dirty and ‘get poor quick’ occupations. Jim, John, and Frenchy weather accidents, prop up their aspirations, and wreak revenge, heading into an uncertain winter.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeff Smith’s book is a riveting and unforgettable experience that will remain with readers long after its conclusion. As Smith weaves an intricate narrative full of suspense and shocking revelations, readers will find themselves spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Plausible Reason for Your Lousy Behavior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories