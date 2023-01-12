Sold – Downtown Storage in Inman, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Downtown Storage in Inman, SC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to an in-state buyer.
This facility, located at 4 Ladson St., Inman, SC, is comprised of 40 standard drive-up units with 4,750 RSF. This facility boasts nearly 100% occupancy and is within 75 feet of the local police department.
Inman, SC is located just 20 miles south from the SC/NC state line. It is approximately 13 miles northwest of Spartanburg, SC, 30 miles northeast of Greenville, SC and 58 miles southwest of Asheville, NC.
During 2022, Midcoast Properties, Inc. supported owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
This facility, located at 4 Ladson St., Inman, SC, is comprised of 40 standard drive-up units with 4,750 RSF. This facility boasts nearly 100% occupancy and is within 75 feet of the local police department.
Inman, SC is located just 20 miles south from the SC/NC state line. It is approximately 13 miles northwest of Spartanburg, SC, 30 miles northeast of Greenville, SC and 58 miles southwest of Asheville, NC.
During 2022, Midcoast Properties, Inc. supported owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories