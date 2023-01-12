Kickin' Country Debuts at New York's Hill Country
Nashville meets New York City at the inaugural Kickin' Country BBQ Vol. 1 at Hill Country Barbecue Market on January 28. Three up-and-coming country acts will perform live music beginning at 7:30 pm: award winning Southpaw, Dan Reardon, and Chris Rendell.
New York, NY, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on January 28 at New York’s Hill Country, for an evening of Nashville-meets-New York entertainment. “Kickin’ Country Night” features New York metro-based country trio Southpaw, who recently earned honors at the prestigious Josie Awards in Nashville’s legendary Grand Ole Opry.
“We’re so excited to bring our special brand of country covers and originals to the Big Apple,” says Southpaw lead singer Christine Radlmann. “We couldn’t ask for a better venue than Hill Country. Texas-style barbecue and a great line-up of up-and-coming country musicians right here in New York... sounds like a perfect night to me.”
Radlmann was crowned Female Country Vocalist of the Year, and Southpaw was also nominated for Country Group of the Year, at the 2022 Josie Music Awards, the largest independent music awards show in the world.
Joining Southpaw are country artists Dan Reardon and Chris Rendell. Reardon, who splits his time between New York and Nashville, has released 10 singles, including “The Road,” which has over 600,000 combined streams on YouTube and Spotify. Rendell, a Jersey-shore native known for his rowdy performances, recently opened for country star Matt Stell and will release his newest single this summer.
Hill Country is considered one of the hottest spots for live music and food in New York City. Tickets for the “Kickin’ Country Night,” sponsored by the Creative Entertainment Group, can be purchased online.
“We’re so excited to bring our special brand of country covers and originals to the Big Apple,” says Southpaw lead singer Christine Radlmann. “We couldn’t ask for a better venue than Hill Country. Texas-style barbecue and a great line-up of up-and-coming country musicians right here in New York... sounds like a perfect night to me.”
Radlmann was crowned Female Country Vocalist of the Year, and Southpaw was also nominated for Country Group of the Year, at the 2022 Josie Music Awards, the largest independent music awards show in the world.
Joining Southpaw are country artists Dan Reardon and Chris Rendell. Reardon, who splits his time between New York and Nashville, has released 10 singles, including “The Road,” which has over 600,000 combined streams on YouTube and Spotify. Rendell, a Jersey-shore native known for his rowdy performances, recently opened for country star Matt Stell and will release his newest single this summer.
Hill Country is considered one of the hottest spots for live music and food in New York City. Tickets for the “Kickin’ Country Night,” sponsored by the Creative Entertainment Group, can be purchased online.
Contact
SouthpawContact
Christine Radlmann
201-978-6161
https://www.southpawcity.com
Christine Radlmann
201-978-6161
https://www.southpawcity.com
Categories