Nuspire Declares Digital Transformation is Done
Nuspire reveals a compelling list of cybersecurity predictions for 2023.
Commerce, MI, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the rollout of its 2023 cybersecurity predictions. Compiled from Nuspire’s senior leadership team, these forecasts go beyond standard prediction fare, and while some may be considered controversial, they’re designed to promote forward-thinking discussions throughout the industry.
Top predictions include:
Digital transformation is done. These days, companies can’t function without using digital technology in some way. The security industry has employed digital transformation to drive change, from application and mobile security to cloud security and security products. Digital transformation is old news, and if you haven’t adapted by now, it's too late.
Security leadership roles will increasingly be filled by unqualified individuals, creating a level of chaos never before seen in the security field. With (ISC)2 reporting a global cybersecurity talent shortage of 3.4 million workers, companies are scrambling to fill those roles, including openings for CISOs and other security leaders. The struggle to find professionals who not only understand the cybersecurity space, but also have a broader view and appreciation of the business, will cause a ripple effect of damage that will be felt for years to come.
National leaders will finally take steps related to a U.S. answer to GDPR. The increased national-level conversation surrounding personal data protection (ostensibly from the perspective of consumer transactions), coupled with the potential for a very public national or international corporate data breach or politically motivated attack will spur dramatic changes to policies, processes and controls for all IT/IS leaders in the U.S. The gravity of this will have an outsized effect on SMBs with constrained operating budgets.
Nuspire is unveiling its predictions over the next several weeks via a video series (https://www.nuspire.com/2023-predictions/) featuring the company’s cybersecurity veterans (and resident soothsayers). Additionally, Nuspire will present its full complement of predictions on Jan. 17, 2023 during a live webinar (https://www.nuspire.com/events/2023-cybersecurity-predictions-are-you-ready/) with their in-house panel of experts.
About Nuspire
Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best in breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that includes incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire will help CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provide intelligence driven recommendations, solve for alert fatigue and help their clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and three 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond, and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises from midsized to large enterprises that span across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow us at on LinkedIn @Nuspire.
Top predictions include:
Digital transformation is done. These days, companies can’t function without using digital technology in some way. The security industry has employed digital transformation to drive change, from application and mobile security to cloud security and security products. Digital transformation is old news, and if you haven’t adapted by now, it's too late.
Security leadership roles will increasingly be filled by unqualified individuals, creating a level of chaos never before seen in the security field. With (ISC)2 reporting a global cybersecurity talent shortage of 3.4 million workers, companies are scrambling to fill those roles, including openings for CISOs and other security leaders. The struggle to find professionals who not only understand the cybersecurity space, but also have a broader view and appreciation of the business, will cause a ripple effect of damage that will be felt for years to come.
National leaders will finally take steps related to a U.S. answer to GDPR. The increased national-level conversation surrounding personal data protection (ostensibly from the perspective of consumer transactions), coupled with the potential for a very public national or international corporate data breach or politically motivated attack will spur dramatic changes to policies, processes and controls for all IT/IS leaders in the U.S. The gravity of this will have an outsized effect on SMBs with constrained operating budgets.
Nuspire is unveiling its predictions over the next several weeks via a video series (https://www.nuspire.com/2023-predictions/) featuring the company’s cybersecurity veterans (and resident soothsayers). Additionally, Nuspire will present its full complement of predictions on Jan. 17, 2023 during a live webinar (https://www.nuspire.com/events/2023-cybersecurity-predictions-are-you-ready/) with their in-house panel of experts.
About Nuspire
Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best in breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that includes incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire will help CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provide intelligence driven recommendations, solve for alert fatigue and help their clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and three 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond, and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises from midsized to large enterprises that span across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow us at on LinkedIn @Nuspire.
Contact
NuspireContact
Michael Becce
732-758-1100
nuspire.com
Michael Becce
732-758-1100
nuspire.com
Categories