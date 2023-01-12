Ivan Bagaric is the New CEO of The Solvares Group
Bagaric moves from the Advisory Board of the Solvares Group, of which he has been a member since 2020, to the operational management of the Group of Companies.
Reading, United Kingdom, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Solvares Group, Europe's leading provider of Resource Management in Field Service, Field Sales, and Logistics, has appointed Ivan Bagaric as its new CEO with effect from 1 January 2023.
The 44-year-old Business Graduate has 15 years of International Management experience with a focus on Strategy, M&A, Processes and Legal in the Software Industry. As the new CEO, Bagaric will focus on sharpening the strategy of the Solvares Group and the merging of the subsidiaries, therefore driving the further growth of the group as the European Market Leader for Resource Optimisation.
Ivan Bagaric was CEO at Blackbelt XP, an Amsterdam-based consultancy specialising in the optimisation of Cloud and Digitalisation processes. Prior to his position at Blackbelt XP, Bagaric worked for eight years at PTV Group in various positions and most recently headed the Purchasing, M&A, Legal and Transformation division as part of the Executive Board. He therefore brings with him extensive expertise in the market for Transport and Logistics Software - one of the core markets of the Solvares Group.
In addition to his work as CEO, Bagaric is a Lecturer on Strategic Purchasing at the Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences.
"We are very proud to have attracted Ivan Bagaric to the position of CEO of Solvares Group," says Gerhard Sundt, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Solvares Group. "With his extensive experience and considerable track record in the Transport and Logistics Software industry and in M&A, Ivan will further drive the integration of our five subsidiaries under the Solvares Group umbrella and give new impetus to the Group."
"We have come to know and appreciate Ivan Bagaric over the past two years as a member of the Advisory Board. He knows our business and the market and we are very pleased to have found the ideal candidate in him for the position of CEO," explains Matthias Grünberger, spokesperson and CTO of Solvares Group. In addition to Bagaric and Grünberger, Christoph R. Hartel as CCO and Benjamin Stoffels as CFO continue to be part of the Management team.
"A great task awaits me at Solvares Group," explains the new CEO. "With such a complementary and comprehensive offering for Field Service, Field Sales and Logistics, we are ideally positioned to provide our customers with Green Tech solutions for a time when resource conservation, efficiency and sustainability are becoming increasingly important," says Bagaric.
Solvares Group
The Solvares Group is Europe's leading provider for Resource Management in Field Service, Field Sales, and Logistics. The portfolio includes solutions for the entire Supply and Service chain - from Transport Logistics to Sales and Field Service. The focus is always on Intelligent Resource Optimisation through best-of-breed solutions for the customer.
The Solvares Group was formed in 2018 with the acquisition of FLS GmbH. The expansion with impactit GmbH from Vienna, Städtler Logistik GmbH from Nuremberg and Opheo Solutions GmbH from Hamburg in 2021 created a Market Leader for Resource Optimisation in Europe. In June 2022, mobileX AG from Munich joined as the fifth company. The Group employs 339 people at 10 locations in 5 countries. The headquarters is in Heikendorf near Kiel.
The 44-year-old Business Graduate has 15 years of International Management experience with a focus on Strategy, M&A, Processes and Legal in the Software Industry. As the new CEO, Bagaric will focus on sharpening the strategy of the Solvares Group and the merging of the subsidiaries, therefore driving the further growth of the group as the European Market Leader for Resource Optimisation.
Ivan Bagaric was CEO at Blackbelt XP, an Amsterdam-based consultancy specialising in the optimisation of Cloud and Digitalisation processes. Prior to his position at Blackbelt XP, Bagaric worked for eight years at PTV Group in various positions and most recently headed the Purchasing, M&A, Legal and Transformation division as part of the Executive Board. He therefore brings with him extensive expertise in the market for Transport and Logistics Software - one of the core markets of the Solvares Group.
In addition to his work as CEO, Bagaric is a Lecturer on Strategic Purchasing at the Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences.
"We are very proud to have attracted Ivan Bagaric to the position of CEO of Solvares Group," says Gerhard Sundt, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Solvares Group. "With his extensive experience and considerable track record in the Transport and Logistics Software industry and in M&A, Ivan will further drive the integration of our five subsidiaries under the Solvares Group umbrella and give new impetus to the Group."
"We have come to know and appreciate Ivan Bagaric over the past two years as a member of the Advisory Board. He knows our business and the market and we are very pleased to have found the ideal candidate in him for the position of CEO," explains Matthias Grünberger, spokesperson and CTO of Solvares Group. In addition to Bagaric and Grünberger, Christoph R. Hartel as CCO and Benjamin Stoffels as CFO continue to be part of the Management team.
"A great task awaits me at Solvares Group," explains the new CEO. "With such a complementary and comprehensive offering for Field Service, Field Sales and Logistics, we are ideally positioned to provide our customers with Green Tech solutions for a time when resource conservation, efficiency and sustainability are becoming increasingly important," says Bagaric.
Solvares Group
The Solvares Group is Europe's leading provider for Resource Management in Field Service, Field Sales, and Logistics. The portfolio includes solutions for the entire Supply and Service chain - from Transport Logistics to Sales and Field Service. The focus is always on Intelligent Resource Optimisation through best-of-breed solutions for the customer.
The Solvares Group was formed in 2018 with the acquisition of FLS GmbH. The expansion with impactit GmbH from Vienna, Städtler Logistik GmbH from Nuremberg and Opheo Solutions GmbH from Hamburg in 2021 created a Market Leader for Resource Optimisation in Europe. In June 2022, mobileX AG from Munich joined as the fifth company. The Group employs 339 people at 10 locations in 5 countries. The headquarters is in Heikendorf near Kiel.
Contact
FLS - FAST LEAN SMARTContact
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
Categories