Corporate Health Partners and Health Solutions Have Come Together to Form Engagement Health Group
Corporate Health Partners (CHP) and Health Solutions (HSI) have joined together to create EHG, a company designed to provide highly engaging and effective solutions for corporations, not-for-profits and municipal governments with wellness needs across the spectrum of health.
Atlanta, GA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Corporate Health Partners (CHP) and Health Solutions (HSI) have joined together to create a new company designed to provide highly engaging and effective solutions across the spectrum of health – from enhancing health and well-being to managing clinical health issues such as chronic disease and even the most complicated, expensive cases. Engagement Health Group (EHG) will serve employers across the nation who are seeking to engage, empower, and energize their members to optimize their health and well-being.
At one end of the spectrum, EHG is designed to provide the best support to maintain or enhance member health and well-being, reducing demand on the healthcare system. For those members who encounter costly chronic or acute suffering, EHG’s approach also provides clinical support to reduce the frustration and waste they often experience in the healthcare system.
“We are committed to aligning the right resources, to the right people, at the right time,” says Jennifer Musick, PharmD and President of EHG, “and we have proven that our model quickly and effectively closes gaps in care, especially with costly chronic disease.”
Jack Curtis, CEO of EHG, adds, “Our new offering will also help those members who are essentially ‘train wrecks’ who feel like they have run off the tracks of the healthcare system and are losing hope. This segment is roughly 5% of an employer’s people – who, by the way, are likely driving 50% of the health plan costs! Employers simply cannot afford to neglect the suffering and costs of this segment of their people.” To address this most urgent need, EHG will engage the population, measure and analyze the risks and claims, and implement early and effective interventions to reduce unnecessary suffering and cost.
EHG provides a single, unifying health coach alongside the member to apply clinical solutions while also addressing the underlying causes that may have created or could create a medical problem. EHG’s consistent voice helps build a culture of health by supporting the organization’s goals as well as the members’ goals. This trusted relationship helps foster a deeper connection to the organization, improves productivity, and adds stability to the organization.
EHG will be able to serve all members within each client’s population. By meeting each member where they are in their health journey, EHG will build trusted relationships that foster engagement, leading to more consistent, repeatable outcomes. EHG’s comprehensive programming will segment the workforce population into three states:
The Healthy and moderately healthy population of the workforce who need guidance and coaching to stay that way.
Those Members with chronic disease who also need clinical guidance and education to manage their condition.
Those Members with an acute and/or severe health condition who are scared and want the best possible advice available.
EHG will begin benefitting from expanded services in the first quarter of 2023, with no interruption in service delivery to current clients.
Jack Curtis
678-486-8610
ehg-inc.com
