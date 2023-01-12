H.J. Baker Promotes Angel Sanchez to CFO
The Woodlands, TX, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Angel Sanchez to Chief Financial Officer.
“We are thrilled to promote Angel to CFO. He proved to be an excellent candidate during our search and has been invaluable as an interim,” said President and COO Luis Masroua. “His strong knowledge of the business and history of the company is a huge benefit to us.”
Sanchez has been with H.J. Baker since 2019, when the company purchased the ICEC group. He has been a part of the ICEC team, formerly known as the Oxbow Sulphur Group, since 2010. As Vice President of Finance for H.J. Baker, Sanchez was a key partner with all departments within the company providing strategic direction and working to optimize financial tools. He will continue to work in this capacity as he steps into the role of CFO.
“I’m very honored to be named CFO for H.J. Baker,” Sanchez said. “It is a great company with a long history, and I’m thrilled to be able to contribute to it as we take our next steps to meet our goals and objectives as a company.”
Before working with Oxbow, Sanchez worked in several industries, including healthcare and information technology. He has an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Nova Southeastern University and an undergraduate degree in International Business Administration from Lynn University.
H.J. Baker has been a global manufacturer and supplier of sulphur and agricultural goods and services for over 170 years. The company's strategically located processing plants, offices, and warehouses create a super-efficient pipeline for the vital commodities and products it sources, manufactures, and markets. H.J. Baker is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, USA.
“We are thrilled to promote Angel to CFO. He proved to be an excellent candidate during our search and has been invaluable as an interim,” said President and COO Luis Masroua. “His strong knowledge of the business and history of the company is a huge benefit to us.”
Sanchez has been with H.J. Baker since 2019, when the company purchased the ICEC group. He has been a part of the ICEC team, formerly known as the Oxbow Sulphur Group, since 2010. As Vice President of Finance for H.J. Baker, Sanchez was a key partner with all departments within the company providing strategic direction and working to optimize financial tools. He will continue to work in this capacity as he steps into the role of CFO.
“I’m very honored to be named CFO for H.J. Baker,” Sanchez said. “It is a great company with a long history, and I’m thrilled to be able to contribute to it as we take our next steps to meet our goals and objectives as a company.”
Before working with Oxbow, Sanchez worked in several industries, including healthcare and information technology. He has an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Nova Southeastern University and an undergraduate degree in International Business Administration from Lynn University.
H.J. Baker has been a global manufacturer and supplier of sulphur and agricultural goods and services for over 170 years. The company's strategically located processing plants, offices, and warehouses create a super-efficient pipeline for the vital commodities and products it sources, manufactures, and markets. H.J. Baker is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, USA.
Contact
H.J. Baker & Bro., LLCContact
Alissa Smith-Comstock
203-682-9231
www.hjbaker.com
Cell: 203-451-9731
Alissa Smith-Comstock
203-682-9231
www.hjbaker.com
Cell: 203-451-9731
Categories