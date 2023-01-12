Beige is Back and Here to Stay
Los Angeles, CA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Muted colors, neutral tones, and beige all day: a new collection of artworks at Artspace Warehouse are trending. These featured one-of-a-kind artworks are fashioned by artists who have exhibited at major art fairs and are collected worldwide.
Artists Amber Goldhammer, Scott Froschauer and Cynthia Coulombe-Bégin bring novel muted palettes to their typically vibrant oeuvre. Alongside these newcomers the beige brigade are veteran painters Tasha Jentel and Len Klikunas whose neutral series further the conversation of painting as sculpture.
Since opening in 2010, Artspace Warehouse on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles has specialized in contemporary, affordable art. Without breaking the bank anyone can purchase original paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works to start, continue, or complete an art collection.
For those with neutral toned apartments who want to maintain the sleek feel, beige is back at Artspace Warehouse and here to stay.
The artworks cost on average as much as a designer outfit, yet people will enjoy them for much longer than just a season or two. The high-quality art selection has proven to be very successful when even museums, celebrities and some of the most well-known international art collectors became repeat customers. Many of the artists represented have exhibited at major art fairs and are collected worldwide.
Artspace Warehouse also offers free art advisory to share valuable insights into the evolving art market with clients.
Artspace Warehouse is a 5,000 sq. ft. art gallery on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles with a plentiful variety of affordable artworks that are sure to bring energy and life to your space home or office.
Artspace Warehouse
7358 Beverly Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
t. 323.936.7020
info@artspacewarehouse.com
www.artspacewarehouse.com
Monday - Saturday | 10am - 6pm
Sunday | 12 - 6pm
Free parking behind gallery.
Free admission. No reservation required.
Hot Art | Cool Prices
Contact
Claudia Deutsch
