Cisdem Data Recovery 13.9.0: Video Repair Added and Cloud Save Optimized
Burien, WA, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jan. 11th, 2023, Cisdem released its latest version 13.9.0 of Data Recovery, one of the most popular macOS programs to restore files on Mac. This version supports the video repair feature and improves the function of saving recovered files to Cloud services, making data recovery on Mac much clearer, simpler and more efficient.
Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac. It supports any data loss situations, from deletion, formatting, partition loss to virus attack, system crash, macOS upgrade/downgrade.
“Cisdem Data Recovery 13.9.0 offers its user a wider choice when involving in video loss or corruption. Its optimized UI also ensures a much better user experience,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Most of our users want a quick and efficient data recovery process to dig most files as many as possible, they’ll love this new version. What’s more, this version has enhanced its performance in NTFS file system recovery and M1/M2 device scanning.”
What’s New in Version 13.9.0?
1. Added video repair function
Video Repair function is newly added under “Extra Tools” section on the left panel of program homepage. Corrupted or unplayable video files can be repaired easily by normal repair mode or advanced repair mode based on sample file.
2. Optimized the function of restoring to Cloud drives
5 points deserve to be metioned about Cloud save optimization: a. faster restoration speed; b. solved stuck problem during file saving process; c. added a hint showing network disconnection; d. fixed inaccurate Cloud saving progress bar; e. adjusted window sizes of login and authorization (making key information fully displayed).
3. UI optimized
User Interface has been upgraded to a more friendly level. During or after scanning, common file types will be placed preferentially under Others section. Scan results in SD Card Recovery mode will be classified into more file types. The prompt and its texts are also optimized if users stop scanning process halfway.
4. Fixed several bugs
Some disappointing bugs have been fixed successfully. Pop-up guide windows are set to lower Mac security level when used on M1/M2 devices. The success rate of NTFS file recovery has also increased greatly. In addition, Cisdem Data Recovery will skip 8k sectors when bad sectors are detected (sector size to be skipped is configurable).
Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac
1. Recover data lost due to different reasons
Cisdem Data Recovery can recover data and files that accidentally deleted, formatted, trash emptied, caused by partition loss, repartition, system crash, virus attack, macOS wrongly restored or other cases.
2. Recover data from Mac internal and hard drive
Cisdem Data Recovery can retrieve files from Mac internal hard drive, also from external storage devices connected to a Mac: HDD, SSD, USB, SD Card, camcorder, media player.
3. Recover 200+ file types
It recovers documents, videos, photos, audio, emails, archives and so on, including DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, PAGES, NUMBERS, KEY, AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, AIF/AIFF, M4A, MP3, WAV, WMA, ZIP, RAR, ISO.
4. Filter files for quick recovery
Quickly search and find lost files by entering keyword, file size, date created, date modified.
5. Preview files before recover
Preview videos, photos and various documents (PDF, WORD, EXCEL, POWERPOINT, KEYNOTE, PAGES, NUMBERS, etc.)
6. Recover files to local drive or cloud
Recover selected files to local drive or cloud platforms (Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box)
7. Show files as you like
Display all, lost, system or hidden files as you like
8. Quick access to specific folder
Allow quick access to Trash, Desktop, Documents, Downloads and Photos folder
9. Resume scanning
Save scan status and resume the scanning without re-scanning from the start.
Availability and Price
Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 13.9.0 is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg starting Jan. 11th, 2023. Users can subscribe the full version monthly, yearly or for lifetime. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many users. Cisdem team will keeps working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac. It supports any data loss situations, from deletion, formatting, partition loss to virus attack, system crash, macOS upgrade/downgrade.
“Cisdem Data Recovery 13.9.0 offers its user a wider choice when involving in video loss or corruption. Its optimized UI also ensures a much better user experience,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Most of our users want a quick and efficient data recovery process to dig most files as many as possible, they’ll love this new version. What’s more, this version has enhanced its performance in NTFS file system recovery and M1/M2 device scanning.”
What’s New in Version 13.9.0?
1. Added video repair function
Video Repair function is newly added under “Extra Tools” section on the left panel of program homepage. Corrupted or unplayable video files can be repaired easily by normal repair mode or advanced repair mode based on sample file.
2. Optimized the function of restoring to Cloud drives
5 points deserve to be metioned about Cloud save optimization: a. faster restoration speed; b. solved stuck problem during file saving process; c. added a hint showing network disconnection; d. fixed inaccurate Cloud saving progress bar; e. adjusted window sizes of login and authorization (making key information fully displayed).
3. UI optimized
User Interface has been upgraded to a more friendly level. During or after scanning, common file types will be placed preferentially under Others section. Scan results in SD Card Recovery mode will be classified into more file types. The prompt and its texts are also optimized if users stop scanning process halfway.
4. Fixed several bugs
Some disappointing bugs have been fixed successfully. Pop-up guide windows are set to lower Mac security level when used on M1/M2 devices. The success rate of NTFS file recovery has also increased greatly. In addition, Cisdem Data Recovery will skip 8k sectors when bad sectors are detected (sector size to be skipped is configurable).
Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac
1. Recover data lost due to different reasons
Cisdem Data Recovery can recover data and files that accidentally deleted, formatted, trash emptied, caused by partition loss, repartition, system crash, virus attack, macOS wrongly restored or other cases.
2. Recover data from Mac internal and hard drive
Cisdem Data Recovery can retrieve files from Mac internal hard drive, also from external storage devices connected to a Mac: HDD, SSD, USB, SD Card, camcorder, media player.
3. Recover 200+ file types
It recovers documents, videos, photos, audio, emails, archives and so on, including DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, PAGES, NUMBERS, KEY, AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, AIF/AIFF, M4A, MP3, WAV, WMA, ZIP, RAR, ISO.
4. Filter files for quick recovery
Quickly search and find lost files by entering keyword, file size, date created, date modified.
5. Preview files before recover
Preview videos, photos and various documents (PDF, WORD, EXCEL, POWERPOINT, KEYNOTE, PAGES, NUMBERS, etc.)
6. Recover files to local drive or cloud
Recover selected files to local drive or cloud platforms (Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box)
7. Show files as you like
Display all, lost, system or hidden files as you like
8. Quick access to specific folder
Allow quick access to Trash, Desktop, Documents, Downloads and Photos folder
9. Resume scanning
Save scan status and resume the scanning without re-scanning from the start.
Availability and Price
Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 13.9.0 is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg starting Jan. 11th, 2023. Users can subscribe the full version monthly, yearly or for lifetime. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many users. Cisdem team will keeps working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
Contact
CisdemContact
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
Categories