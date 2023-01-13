Datum Datacentres (Now the Newly Formed Datum Group) Expands Its Team to Support the Group’s Growth
Farnborough, United Kingdom, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Datum Datacentres has been a leading provider of service-enhanced, environmentally intelligent colocation since the launch of its flagship facility in 2012. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Datum announced its acquisition of Teledata UK in September 2022, one of the few remaining independent colocation data centres in Manchester.
The newly formed Datum Group now has a truly national footprint with facilities in the South East (Farnborough) and the North West (Manchester) - the two most economically active areas in the UK.
To drive the developing partnership and ongoing growth at Datum, and across the group, some roles have been restructured to strengthen the team:
Mark Richards was appointed as Datum’s Chief Financial Officer prior to the acquisition to ensure the fiscal health of the business as it grows.
Melissa Hagan took on the role of Client Engagement Director at Datum to look after the commercial relationships with Datum’s enterprise clients alongside her role as head of Datum’s service management team.
Sam Spencer became Client Services Manager at Datum to ensure the continued provision of outstanding client service.
James Hagan (Data Centre Engineer and Compliance Officer) joined Datum’s operational team to support Datum’s Data Centre Manager with general site activities and the management of Datum’s all-important accreditation and compliance activities.
This growing team will support the Datum Group’s ongoing expansion across the two existing sites FRN1 (Farnborough) and MCR1 (Manchester). Two new data centre facilities are currently in the pipeline, which will offer much-needed additional capacity to serve immediate market needs:
FRN2 in Farnborough will provide 600 footprints on the ground floor, with scope to double this capacity on the first floor. All data halls will provide an average power density of 3.5kW/footprint, capability to deliver high density compute of up to 30kW/footprint, and Tier 3+ resilience.
MCR2 in Manchester will offer up to 25,000 ft2 of space, 4MVA of power and over 1,000 new server racks. This new facility will be carrier neutral and built to enterprise standards.
Dominic Phillips, CEO of Datum, said: "Our new national presence will allow us to better serve our partners and customers in the UK. We are committed to delivering the highest levels of service and client satisfaction, and this expansion will allow us to better serve our growing client base."
Matt Edgley, Commercial Director at Teledata, said: “As we continue to expand our operations, it is essential that we have the right people in place to provide our clients with the high level of service and support they expect and deserve. We are building an outstanding team that is dedicated to providing enterprise-class service.”
About Datum Datacentres
Datum Datacentres delivers service-enhanced colocation from its highly engineered FRN1 data centre within Cody Technology Park in Farnborough. The connection-rich facility is carrier and cloud neutral with latency to the City of London of less than one millisecond. Datum has a track record of supporting clients as they embark on revitalising their IT to meet market and competitive demands, delivering a proven platform for their digital transformation projects. Datum’s secure and resilient colocation facility is trusted by an impressive and growing client list of organisations from the private and public sectors, serving vertical markets from finance and insurance through IT security services, defence, and engineering, and including companies from the FTSE 250 and Fortune 500.
www.datum.co.uk
About Teledata
Established in 2004, Teledata is an ISO27001 Tier 3 standard data centre facility in Manchester providing premium colocation, cloud hosting and data centre services to businesses across the UK. It is the only data centre globally to offer an NSI Gold Approved BS5979 Security and Operations Control Centre (SOC) on-site and is Manchester’s only premium independent data centre. In 2019 Teledata made a six-figure investment into its cloud platform - CloudActiv - as well as a £1.5 million investment into energy efficiencies. Teledata recently became the first colocation facility in the UK to join the smart grid with battery storage, as part of a project to improve environmental efficiencies with low loss transformer and voltage optimisation, boosting the resilience of the facility by improving the shelf life of equipment, while reducing unnecessary energy waste and optimising the incoming power supply.
www.teledata.co.uk
Media contact:
Anna Nicholls
Datum Group Marketing Manager
anna.nicholls@teledata.co.uk
T: 0161 498 1200
D: 0161 499 6107
M: 07598 790 468
