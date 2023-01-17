Caliber Interconnects is All Set for Its Participation in Dubai Exhibition 2023
As a market leader in the field of designing and development of software as well as hardware products Caliber Interconnects excited to announce its participation in the International safety and security exhibition #intersec2023 being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 17 – 19 January 2023. Caiber team is ready to showcase the product KEN Vision to the world and engage.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KEN Vision
Caliber’s KEN Vision, heralds a revolutionary next step in an intelligence-enabled protective work environment. Safety and security are prerequisites for building successful business organizations in any industry. For the construction industry, ensuring the safety of workers and securing resources from potential harm become even more critical as there are several risks in this industry. Their AI-powered real-time smart video security surveillance solution ensures effective and uninterrupted surveillance. Entirely self-reliant technology promptly notifies the appropriate authorities of any potential threats. The 360 degrees’ surveillance system provides high efficiency by detecting all anomalous activities. Installing our system on your premise means that the environment is absolutely safe from theft and vandalism. AI will be installed easily on top of the existing surveillance system, requiring no changes to the infrastructure.
KEN Vision provisions:
• Anomaly detection
• Object & Animal detection
• Number plate recognition
• Face recognition
• Trespassing
• Fire, Fight, and fall detection
• Safety equipment detection
Product specification:
• Super Resolution
• Vehicle-Human Zone Crossing
• Person of Interest
• Employee Timeline Tracker
• Automatic Object Tracking across Multiple Cameras
• Crowd Analysis
• Virtual Fence
• Customizable and Industry-Specific
About Caliber
Caliber Interconnects is a Product Engineering Solutions company with a proven track record of offering integrated product engineering solutions for major global players in diverse industries like Semiconductor, Avionics, Railways, Industrial, IOT (Internet of Things).
Contact
Alka Aditi
+91 8220045100
https://caliberinterconnect.com/
