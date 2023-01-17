Caliber Interconnects is All Set for Its Participation in Dubai Exhibition 2023

As a market leader in the field of designing and development of software as well as hardware products Caliber Interconnects excited to announce its participation in the International safety and security exhibition #intersec2023 being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 17 – 19 January 2023. Caiber team is ready to showcase the product KEN Vision to the world and engage.